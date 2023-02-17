Fans waiting to see Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau on the big screen will have to wait a little longer as The Marvels has pushed back its release date. Originally slated to release July 28, the movie will now release on November 10, the studio has confirmed with a new poster. Many fans were expecting a Super Bowl trailer for the movie, though now we understand why it wasn’t released.

The new poster gives us a first good look at all three heroes together. We see Kamala on the ground, on top of her in the air is Carol, and further in the sky we see Monica. Their powers are further set apart by the orange, purple and blue hue respectively. Captain Marvel’s catchphrase has been updated as well, as the poster reads “Higher, Further, Faster, Together.” All over the poster promises a thrilling feature that will further build the story of these characters.

In Phase 4 Marvel introduced new heroes with the help of the Disney+ series, while Ms. Marvel got her own series with Carol Danvers appearing in a post-credit scene. Monica Rambeau gained her powers through Wanda’s hex in WandaVision. Marvel head Kevin Feige recently shared his excitement about the upcoming feature, teasing, “Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels […] The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that.”

Image via Marvel

What's The Marvels About?

Carol was last seen swapping places with Kamala in the final shot of Ms. Marvel. When we last saw Monica, she was on her way to meet someone at the end of WandaVision. While details about The Marvels are scarce, an exclusive trailer was showcased at last year's D23 showcase. What we understand is that three heroes are somehow linked and the upcoming feature will show us how.

Directed by Nia Dacosta, The Marvels cast Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and more. The movie now premieres on November 10. You can check out the new poster down below: