Every time Marvel Studios prepares to make a movie filled with action, mystery and a tease about the future of the franchise, they always plan for reshoots to take place a few months after the principal photography of every happens. Iman Vellani, who stars as Kamala Khan in The Marvels, took some time to explain why the studio plans the production of their stories with this model, understanding that reshoots are a necessary part of the filmmaking process. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Vellani talked about Marvel Studios' approach for their own filming schedules:

Well, we know we're gonna do additional photography before we even start filming. That amount of time is already slotted in way before we even got to production because, you know, the “Marvel Method,” they've been doing this thing since Iron Man, and it's worked out pretty well for them so far. I think because it's the entire shared universe, sometimes when a Disney+ project comes out, or another movie comes out, and a big change has been made in that one, now we have to change it. It's not a bad thing. This is literally how it works.

Vellani also clarified why it might seem strange for fans of the franchise: If a film needs key scenes added after the fact, then it might seem to them like the story needs fixing. But she reassured them that there's nothing to be worried about:

"I know people get so scared when they hear “reshoots” or “additional photography.” “That means the movie is bad, and they need to fix it.” No, it's not fixing; it's part of the process. It's just like when you write an essay, it's the editing process, you know? You're going back, you're looking at what doesn't work, what works, what's translating, “Is this gonna make it into the film?” If directions have changed in the course of the larger MCU picture of incorporating a different character, “Okay, maybe we should add in a teaser for that next.”

The plot of The Marvels deals with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) investigating why Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is assembling an army of followers. Before she can get to the bottom of the mystery, she realizes that her powers have been entangled with those of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan. Since none of them are able to properly use their powers without switching places with one another, they form a team while they figure out how to control their abilities once more.

The Future of Ms. Marvel and the Young Avengers

After living through a heartwarming adventure that allowed her to make new friends and meet her heroes in The Marvels, not to mention learning she was a mutant at the end of Ms. Marvel, potentially setting up a season 2, Kamala then went on to recruit for a potential Young Avengers team. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) was surprised to find Kamala Khan waiting for her in her apartment, offering her the opportunity to join the team. A Young Avengers project hasn't been officially announced by Marvel Studios, but looking at the number of teen heroes that have been introduced in recent years, it's becoming more of a possibility for the production company.

The Marvels is currently playing in theaters. Check out the full interview with Vellani above.

