The Big Picture Composer Laura Karpman draws inspiration from The Avengers and Alan Silvestri's energetic music to create the score for The Marvels.

Karpman incorporates a mix of triumphant brass, booming percussion, and operatic themes, including inspiration from Benjamin Britten, into her composition.

The Marvels follows Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau as they navigate a sticky situation of continuously switching powers, in the first female-led group project from the MCU.

There’s nothing quite like sinking into your seat while the lights go down in a theater moments before the latest MCU film begins rolling. As if you weren’t hyped enough, the sounds of the Marvel theme can be heard while clips of your favorite characters’ most heroic moments fill the screen. While the storylines and performances may carry each MCU production, it’s the driving force of music that advances and evokes the emotion at the center of it. In the upcoming film, The Marvels, composer Laura Karpman leaves her own mark on the long line of franchise scores. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Karpman opens up about what other MCU pieces and outside sources helped to inspire her work.

At the top of her list, Karpman says:

“I think The Avengers because this is an Avenger-style film. So I think the energy and also this idea of creating something new for a team rather than kind of focusing on individual characters, I think that was something that influenced me a lot. I think that’s a part of it. I think the energy of that plays a role in this. And I think Alan Silvestri is really good at getting a motor going, a musical motor, and so I think that that had an influence on me.”

For those who may not know, Silvestri has been with the MCU since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, with audiences hearing his tunes across the Avengers spectrum in titles including Infinity War and Endgame.

Building her base with the triumphant sounds of a loaded brass section, a booming percussion ensemble, and inspiring strings, Karpman says that she also dipped into operatic themes for her composition. “I also go to a lot of weird musical sources like, this is gonna sound completely crazy, but there’s this moment in the beginning of an opera by this English composer, Benjamin Britten, that are these strings kind of sliding around and that had a huge influence on me. The theme opens that way.” Not the first contemporary film to have been inspired by Britten’s sweeping influence on orchestral and operatic music, Wes Anderson fans may recognize some of the musician’s work from the soundtrack for Moonrise Kingdom.

What’s 'The Marvels' About?

Closing out 2023 on a high note, The Marvels will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) who have found themselves in a sticky situation after they continuously switch places with one another when using their powers. While audiences have previously enjoyed other female-fronted standalone films including Captain Marvel and Black Widow, this will be the first female-led group project to come from the studio.

The Marvels arrives in theaters in the U.S. on November 10 with tickets on sale now. Check out Nemiroff’s full interview with Karpman below.

