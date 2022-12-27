Earlier this year, viewers were introduced to the MCU's version of Kamala Khan in her self-titled series Ms. Marvel, played in delightful fashion by Iman Vellani. While the show itself ended with most of the loose ends tied up — save for one big revelation accompanied by a very familiar motif. In typical Marvel fashion, however, the season finale also came with it's very own post-credits scene, featuring none other than Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) who unexpectedly finds herself in Kamala's room, while Kamala herself has just vanished.

This acts as a set-up to the next time viewers will see Kamala, in the upcoming film The Marvels, which is set to hit theaters July 28, 2023. In a recent 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Laura Karpman, the composer for The Marvels revealed that she was already in the process of working on the score for the film. "I'm working on it," she said. "Very much so. I mean, I'm smacked dab in the middle of it."

With Marvel's tendency towards secrecy, Karpman was unable to say much about the movie or the score. She was, however, able to tease a little of what viewers can expect from Vellani, and from the film as a whole:

What I can tell you is this, it's going to be great. And the performances are great, and Kamala comes back, and she's fabulous. And I love, love, love writing score to her performances as well as everybody else in the film. It's terrific.

Karpman is no stranger to working in the world of superheroes. Her earlier work for Marvel includes What If...?, where she will be returning as composer for the second season, also set to premiere in 2023. She was also the composer for Ms. Marvel, and will therefore be the one charged with carrying Kamala Khan's over from the small screen to the big screen — at least musically speaking.

The Marvels, which will be directed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, is set to unite Kamala Khan, Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for a story Larson previously described as "bonkers." As of right now, not much is known about the plot beyond what was teased at the end of Ms. Marvel, though we do know the film will also star Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed villainous role, and will also see Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.

