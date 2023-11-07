The Big Picture The MCU has featured top-notch composers who have given each film a unique theme that stands out, such as Alan Silvestri, Michael Giacchino, Ludwig Göransson, and Hesham Nazih.

Composer Laura Karpman's work for The Marvels aims to reflect the space setting of the film.

Karpman's guiding principle with The Marvels was to create an iconic theme.

One thing Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars have in common — aside from being some of the most beloved blockbusters out there that made boatloads of cash — is an iconic theme that just about anyone can remember. Even amid an excellent score, a memorable theme can endure for generations of filmgoers and make a film instantly recognizable through music alone. According to composer Laura Karpman, who's responsible for scoring Nia DaCosta's upcoming superhero flick The Marvels, the MCU always intends to craft that next hummable tune. While speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Karpman revealed that creating a theme that can easily be identified with each project is key across the entirety of the blockbuster franchise.

Specifically, Karpman was asked about the aspects of composing in the MCU that remained consistent from film to film as well as what's unique to The Marvels. To that first part, she responded:

"Great question. The thing that stays consistent in any film project, but particularly the MCU, is you have to write an iconic theme. You've got to have two to four bars of music, something that is instantly recognizable, instantly singable. So, that is consistent across projects. You've got to write that theme, people have got to love it, and it's got to be able to be associated. It's a signature for each project."

The MCU has featured work from some top-notch composers over the years including Alan Silvestri who is responsible for the soaring epics featured in the biggest crossover films in the franchise to date. His fingerprints are all over Infinity War and Endgame, but he also composed the original Avengers theme for the 2012 film that's stuck around as the de facto theme for everything Avengers-related. There's also Michael Giacchino, Ludwig Göransson, and Hesham Nazih among others who've given each film a mysterious, haunting, triumphant, or sweeping unique theme that stands out. If there's anyone capable of matching that prowess, it's the Emmy-winning Karpman who has proven her mettle with the catchy Ms. Marvel theme and suspenseful What If...? theme as well as the Lovecraft Country and American Fiction scores.

'The Marvels' Score Will Reflect Its Space Setting

Since some of The Marvels is spent in space, Karpman's soundtrack will attempt to give the film a spacey feel. The feature will see Carol Danvers's (Brie Larson) powers become inextricably tied to those of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after the former uncovers a wormhole of mysterious origins with a connection to the villainous Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). Their journey will bring them in contact with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) aboard the S.A.B.E.R. space station and beyond, which the composer said created a unique challenge. "For this one, for The Marvels, I think figuring out what space sounds like was the big one. There's actually no sound in space. Sound is felt in space and not heard." Karpman is generally excited for fans to hear her work, however, and previously teased how much fun it was to write around the main trio's performances.

The Marvels arrives in theaters on November 10. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the MCU's latest team-up and check out our full interview with Karpman below.

