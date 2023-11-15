The Big Picture Marvel Studios has released a featurette focusing on the musical score of The Marvels, explaining how vital music is for setting the tone of a scene.

Composer Laura Karpman discusses the use of X-Men themes and unusual instruments in the movie's soundtrack, as well as the creative approach to representing music in outer space.

The Marvels had the lowest opening weekend at the box office for the MCU, possibly due to the amount of content released and the perception of the Multiverse Saga. Some films in the franchise have been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and box office feedback.

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette from The Marvels, the sequel that continues Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) journey across an uncertain galaxy. While the studio has promoted different aspects of the movie before, this is the first time they focus on the musical score composed by Laura Karpman. In the video, the composer herself talks about how impactful a score can be for the visuals shown on the screen, explaining how vital music is for setting the tone of a scene. Captain Marvel needed all the help she could get this time around, as she found herself stuck in a mystery that involved her powers.

During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Karpman took some time to discuss the X-Men themes included in the movie's soundtrack, as well as the unusual instruments she used to create the music that accompanied the cosmic adventure. To continue the Marvel Cinematic Universe's love for integrating science into their plots, Karpman tried to experiment with the fact that sound can't be heard in outer space, and how that would affect the music heard in the film. With a very creative approach, the final result came out as a score for the ages.

In the sequel directed by Nia DaCosta, Captain Marvel is investigating why Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is mobilizing her troops for a potential attack, when she realizes her powers have been tangled with those of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). It's up to the three of them to realize why their abilities cause them to switch places, before it's too late for them to stop what the villain has planned for the galaxy. If the team doesn't figure out a way to stop Dar-Benn from damaging the fabric of space and time, there's no telling what could happen to the rest of the universe.

How is The Marvels Doing at the Box Office?

With a $46 million debut at the domestic box office over the course of the weekend, The Marvels ended up with the lowest opening weekend the MCU has ever seen. Multiple factors could be attributed to the unusual demand for a Marvel title, including the amount of content the studio has been releasing over the past couple of years, or how the Multiverse Saga isn't perceived to be as connected as the Infinity Saga was a few years ago. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and the feedback the studio has received at the box office, multiple films from the franchise have been delayed, including Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four.

