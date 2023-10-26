The countdown to the release of The Marvels has begun. The feature led by Brie Larson as Captain Marvel will introduce Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) to the big screen, while taking fans on a cosmic expedition. After the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise wrapped up, Carol Danvers is the only Avenger through whom we’ll get an understanding of the MCU's cosmos. Though technically the feature is the sequel to Captain Marvel, nonetheless, with the addition of new members the sequel’s title addresses them as a team, which is a refreshing change.

“Trying on the Captain Marvel suit for the first time was the most surreal experience of my life,” Larson recounts in a new featurette, “I remember feeling this jolt in my heart.” In her first feature, we saw the origins of Captain Marvel and got a taste of her powers, and as the story progresses it’ll be interesting to see everything she’s capable of. “They’ve given me the most dynamic character that I’ve ever had a chance to play,” Larson teases.

Brie Larson Is Set to Explore the “Full Scope” of Captain Marvel’s Powers

The feature is helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, who previously promised a colorful, whacky representation of the cosmic world. “I’m excited for fans to see Captain Marvel do something so different from anything she’s ever done before,” she teases about the upcoming feature. Adds Larson, “I wanted to bring the full scope of what Captain Marvel can be.”

Since we haven’t seen much of Carol Danvers, in recent phases apart from and few cameos, it’ll be fun to see her using her full powers in some big set pieces. “She’s completely owning her powers,” says Larson. The movie also brings back Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. “Carol helps me discover things about myself,” he says of his partnership with Larson adding, “Nick helps her discover who she is.” With Nick Fury surrounded by Carol, Kamala, and Monica along with Goose, it’ll be fun to see the veteran spy having some cosmic fun (or not!).

The Marvels open theatrically worldwide on November 10. You can check out the new featurette below and learn more about it here.