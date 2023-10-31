Marvel Studios has just unveiled a new teaser of The Marvels which gives fans a tease of its place in the Multiverse saga. The Marvels will see the Carol Danvers dealing with the unintended consequences of a destabilized universe after she ended the Kree's tyrannical reign. It’s highly likely that the term “unintended consequences” could be releated to the ongoing multiverse saga in the MCU, afterall, its all connected. Currently, the Disney+ TV show Loki Season 2, is also dealing multiversal misadventures borne out of unintended consequences. It remains to be seen if there's a connection there.

The primary theme set for The Marvels is that the three superheroes, Kamala Khan from Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers from Captain Marvel, and SABER astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau – Carol’s estranged niece from Captain Marvel and WandaVision, have their powers intertwined. Now they have to team up and fight against Dar-Benn to save themselves and the universe.

The new teaser also directly paves the way for the narrative Kevin Feige earlier teased in a featurette for The Marvels, stating, "It has been a long time coming. I think there are a lot of fans who have been patiently waiting about what has The Marvels been up to." So while it will be exciting to see the supeheroes on a cosmic action adventure, it will also be nice to catch up on what these heroes have been up to since we last saw them; especially with the awareness that the multiverse is currently in an unstable place.

What Will Happen in ‘The Marvels?’

Image via Marvel

Despite the Marvel Studios releasing multiple featurettes, teasers, and trailers for the movie, it’s still yet not clear what exactly is going to happen. This particular teaser promises a blending of realities but which reality will crash into the main The Marvels' timeline remains to be sene; this is particularly interesting as Loki Season 2 and the TVA are currently dealing with fractured realities and timelines. The heroes will have to fight against Dar-Benn and will have to tackle new realities, or possibly more as there’s a portal, similar to what we've seen the TVA use in Loki, in the teaser.

The Marvels is scheduled to be released in South Korea on November 8, 2023. It will then be released in the United States, United Kingdom, and China on November 10, in IMAX. Check out the new teaser below: