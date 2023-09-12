The Big Picture The Marvels features three central characters – Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, and explores how their powers are connected to each other.

A new teaser reveals that Goose, the Flerken from the first Captain Marvel movie, will play an important role in the sequel.

The movie introduces new characters, including antagonist Dar-Benn and allies of Carol, played by Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-Joon respectively. The film will be the last Marvel Studios release for the year and continues its cosmic storyline.

The MCU is taking another cosmic leap with the upcoming movie The Marvels. The feature directed by Nia DaCosta and led by Brie Larson focuses on the trio of Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and how their powers connect to each other. While the usual promotional machinery has slowed down due to the ongoing strikes the studio is consistently hyping up the audience with new teasers and images.

A new teaser trailer for the upcoming feature has been released by the studio, and it seems like Goose is going to play an important part in the movie as our heroes are seen keeping the Flerken protected. The brief clip sees Nick Fury holding Goose in hand as he commands the SWORD station “Now,” seemingly in the face of the enemy. We then see a range of shots of Carol taking flight, Kamala and Monica changing places mid-air, and more. In another interesting instance, Captain Marvel is seen taking a flight with Goose on her shoulder as the background voiceover, featuring the three stars, chant the “Higher, Further, Faster” mantra.

What to Expect From ‘The Marvels’?

Unlike any other MCU movie, the second part of the Captain Marvel franchise has three central characters. We have seen how the new members got their powers – Kamala through her bangle and Monica through Wanda’s hex – in the Disney+ shows. The movie will now explore how their cosmic powers are interlinked. The

previous trailers show that the antagonist Dar-Benn has the same bangle as Kamala along with Ronan the Accuser’s hammer.

The movie also seems like a fresh take on the superhero franchise with an interesting premise. The presence of Vellani as Kamala Khan adds a certain charm while Parris’ character, Monica, seems to bridge the gap between Kamala and her hero Carol, which provides comedic moments in the trailer. The feature will be the last entry on the big screen for Marvel Studios this year, and it will also take the cosmic storyline forward.

Along with the titular trio, the movie casts Zawe Ashton as the antagonist – Dar-Benn, Park Seo-Joon as an ally of Carol, and Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury. Further rounding off the cast are Ms. Marvel’s family from the Disney+ series Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh. Randall Park will make a return as Jimmy Woo while Daniel Ings will portraysTy-Rone, alongside Colin Stoneley who will play Kree scientist Papp-Tonn. Cast in undisclosed roles are Jessica Zhou, Gary Lewis, Caroline Simonnet, Shamier Anderson, Abraham Popoola, and Ffion Jolly.

The Marvels flies into theatres on November 10. You can check out the new teaser below: