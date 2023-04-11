It's been a while since we've seen Captain Marvel, AKA Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) on the big screen. Her last cinematic appearance was in the end credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but she of course had a much bigger role in both the original Captain Marvel and the climactic Infinity Saga conclusion, Avengers: Endgame. Since then, the Captain Marvel story has gotten bigger outside the main films, with WandaVision showing a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) get powers of her own. We also saw a Captain Marvel super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) become a hero herself in another Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

Now, all three of these beloved characters will be uniting for The Marvels - the official sequel to Captain Marvel that will see the three heroes team up to stop a new cosmic threat. Those looking forward to the project will be delighted to hear that Marvel has released the first public trailer, and we've got a full breakdown of all the major details right here.

Nick Fury, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Return to the MCU

The trailer is largely similar to the footage shown at the past D23 Expo, opening with Monica Rambeau being brought in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to explore cosmic anomalies in their S.A.B.E.R. Space Station. This pays off the end credits sequence of WandaVision and also is likely a response to Fury's newfound interest in the cosmic world following the events of his own upcoming series, Secret Invasion. Things take a turn when Monica approaches some sort of rift outside the station, and the moment she touches it, she has somehow switched places with New York-based adventurer, Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel. The young girl is understandably confused about what's going on but gets very excited when she sees Nick Fury, thinking this is some sort of test to become a certified Avengers team member. Fury is as lost as to what's going on as Kamala is, wondering where Monica Rambeau has disappeared off to. Little does he know, Monica has ended up on a moon that's potentially light years away, where she's about to fight off what appear to be Kree soldiers.

Carol, Monica, and Kamala Are Trading Places

Monica Rambeau's ending in WandaVision isn't the only end credits sequence that gets paid off in The Marvels. Shortly after Monica and Kamala have their places swapped, we see that Carol Danvers is also involved, as we see her somehow end up in Kamala's room just like she did in the end credits scene for Ms. Marvel. Waking up in a place that's essentially a shrine to her is certainly weird for Carol, and she's not the only one looking for an explanation for how she was interrupted from her galactic adventures.

To find out, Monica and Fury head over to the Khan residence in New York to meet an ecstatic Kamala and her family, all of whom return from Kamala's solo series. Monica surmises that somehow, the powers of herself, Kamala, and Carol have become entangled, explaining that they'll switch places whenever they try to use their powers. As Monica goes on to explain that she can manipulate energy, Kamala tries to show off her abilities despite not realizing that will cause her to swap places again, which then brings Carol to the Khan residence to reunite with Monica, who she last saw as a child.

Goose Returns!

There's yet another character joining Nick Fury, Carol Danvers, and Monica Rambeau who also appeared in Captain Marvel, and that's the terrifying-yet-lovable Flerken cat, Goose. Though Goose may look like an average feline, he is actually an alien life form that is feared by even the galaxy's most ruthless civilizations. When Kamala switches places with Carol, she comes face to face with Goose and sees how he fights off soldiers by using his tentacles to devour them. No doubt Nick Fury isn't thrilled by Goose's return, seeing as how the cat was the one who scratched his eye out.

Park Seo-joon's Mystery Character and Zawe Ashton's New Villain

The rest of the trailer is a sizzle reel of all sorts of cosmic action that the team will get up to, as we see them get a starship of their own to venture out into the galaxy and figure out why their powers are entangled. We get to see beautiful planet landscapes, riveting action sequences, and even what looks to be a full-blown musical number. That's not all shown in the rapid final moments of the trailer, as we also get a glimpse at two brand-new characters, both of whom are still shrouded in secrecy.

The first is a character being portrayed by Parasite star Park Seo-joon, whose mystery character can be seen leading a group of warriors into a potentially big battle (followed by a horde of what could be dozens of Flerkens). Seo-joon's character is and has been a total mystery, and the single frame he gets in the trailer does little to elaborate on if this new Marvel character will be a friend or a foe to the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We do have a bit more info in regard to the film's potential big bad, played by Velvet Buzzsaw star Zawe Ashton. We've known that Ashton would be playing a villain in the film following her casting announcement, but her appearance in the trailer indicates she has a connection to a classic MCU bad guy. In her first brief scene, we see Ashton's still unnamed character wielding a hammer that looks remarkably similar to the one wielded by Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), the main villain of the first Guardians of the Galaxy and had a smaller antagonist role in Captain Marvel. It's likely that Ashton's character is Ronan's successor following his going rogue and ultimate death at the hands of the Guardians. We also see the villain fighting against the three protagonists towards the end of the trailer, where they attempt to take down the powerful foe despite insisting they're not a team.

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10th, 2023. Check out the first trailer below.