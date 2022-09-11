We haven't seen Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, more commonly known as Captain Marvel, in her very own film since 2019's Captain Marvel, Marvel's very first female-led feature film that took Danvers on a mission to uncover the truth behind the ongoing war between the pompous Kree and the shapeshifting Skrulls. While the Skrulls don't seem to be all that perfect in the upcoming Secret Invasion series, the Kree turned out to be the real villains in the film, and Captain Marvel was able to stop them.

Now we see Captain Marvel years later in the modern day, where there are now two other individuals who have come into similar superpowers. First, there's Monica Rambeau, who first appeared in Wandavision where she got her powers of light manipulation from trying to breach Wanda's spell at Westview. Then there is Kamala Khan, who just made her MCU debut earlier this year with her own solo series, Ms. Marvel.

We've known for quite some time that these three heroes would be meeting in the Captain Marvel sequel, and we finally got to see them in action when studio head Kevin Feige, along with stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani closed the D23 Marvel panel with the first ever trailer, exclusive to those in attendance at the panel.

The trailer starts with Rambeau going on a space walk, with a surprise appearance from Nick Fury overseeing her investigation of a strange rift in space, not unlike the one that gave her powers. After touching it, Rambeau switches places with none other than Kamala Khan, with both not even remotely understanding what is happening. Afterward, we get to see a slightly lengthier version of Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene, where Kamala haphazardly swaps places with Carol Danvers.

Eventually, Monica meets Kamala at her home and when Kamala tries to use her powers, she swaps places with Carol, setting up an interesting situation where the characters might be limited in their power usage if it's causing them to randomly swap places through time and space.

After Carol and a tense reunion with a Monica, who once was a little girl she practically helped raise with Monica's mother, the three heroes can be seen fighting armored soldiers who appear to be Kree in origin, potentially setting them up once again as villains of another Captain Marvel adventure. The trailer finally ends with some fun banter between the three heroes where they're trying to understand why they keep swapping places, setting up a much more comedic tone than the first Captain Marvel film.

The Marvels comes exclusively to theaters on July 28th, 2023.

