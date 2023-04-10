The Marvel Cinematic Universe has, over the years, consistently dished out a number of brilliant movies while establishing itself as one of the most loved superhero universes on the big screen. As the universe has continually grown and expanded over the years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever helped close out the universe's Phase Four. All sights are set on Phase Five and one of the films set to be a part of that adventure is Captain Marvel (2019) sequel, The Marvels. The film has been one of the more highly anticipated projects to hit the big screen and its finally happening and as Marvel Studios prepares to release its first trailer, a short ominous teaser has been put out to offer a foretaste of things to come.

The Marvels, the 33rd film in the MCU is also a continuation of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series in 2022. The less than a minute trailer itself does not contain any actual footage, but there is audio that gets the blood flowing with some sort of anomaly in the background. A voice that sounds like Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau saying, "Hello?" and "What the?" with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury asking, "Where is Captain Rambeau?" sandwiched in between all points to an ominous situation on the cards.

Who is Monica Rambeau?

From the trailer, it is easy to deduce that Parris' Monica Rambeau is presumably missing. So who might she be? Marvel has done a good job of ushering in a batch of new characters into the MCU recently and Rambeau is one of them. A S.W.O.R.D. agent with the ability to absorb energy, Rambeau, and daughter of Maria Rambeau who had earlier on in life, befriended and served alongside fellow United States Air Force pilot, Carol Danvers. Having been instrumental in helping prevent the carnage planned by Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision, The Marvels seeks to delve deeper into her story. The film had been set to release in the summer of 2023 but was pushed back to November.

What's the Plot for The Marvels, and Who Stars in it?

Typical of Marvel productions, exact plot lines have been kept firmly under wraps. However, we do know that it will see the unification of a female trio of heroes who constantly swap places each time they make use of their gifts. The trio includes Captain Marvel, the half-Kree, half-human interplanetary super strong Avenger also known as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Then there is Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a young mutant from Jersey City who idolizes Carol Danvers while having the ability to harness cosmic energy and create hard light structures. The third of the trio is the aforementioned Rambeau.

The Marvels graces the big screen on November 10 with a trailer arriving tomorrow. Watch the teaser below: