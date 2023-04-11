In 2019, Brie Larson’s MCU feature debut, Captain Marvel, was a certified hit, taking in over $1 billion at the global box office. With its critical and box office success, it is no surprise the sequel has been widely anticipated. Beyond its honestly fun and ambitious plot, audiences can also look forward to seeing the Ms. Marvel star, Iman Vellani, team up with Larson and Teyonah Parris to form the titular trio in The Marvels. Now, with its release date fast approaching Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming superhero movie.

Unsurprisingly, the trailer delivers on the charm and action the MCU is known for. The trailer does not skimp on chaos and excitement as we see the movie's stars put in a unique position with their powers. The previously released poster was enough to stir excitement in fans but this new footage does an excellent job of giving fans a tease of what to expect from the upcoming sequel; using the cast, cinematography, and sound design to set up a cohesive and exciting glimpse into the future of the MCU.

Up until the release of this trailer, very little was known of The Marvels which is not surprising as Marvel Studios is notoriously tight-lipped about their projects. However, Laura Karpman, who serves as composer on The Marvels previously discussed what to expect from the film, stating “What I can tell you is this, it's going to be great. And the performances are great, and Kamala comes back, and she's fabulous. And I love, love, love writing score to her performances as well as everybody else in the film. It's terrific.”

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'The Marvels' Composer Laura Karpman Teases New Score and Iman Vellani's Performance

The Marvels is the third movie of the MCU’s Phase Five, and will be released after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hit theaters. What’s particularly interesting is that Phase Four saw more interconnectivity between separate MCU projects than ever before, such as the link between Wandavision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will be interesting to see if this new interrelatedness will carry on into Phase Five, directly linking The Marvels to Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

The Marvels Will Feature Many Familiar Faces

Larson will be returning as Carol Danvers along with Vellani as Kamala Khan and Parris as Monica Rambeau. Samuel L. Jackson will also reprise his role as Nick Fury. Ms. Marvel stars, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur, are also set to reprise their roles as Kamala’s brother, mother and father, respectively. New entries to the MCU will include Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon who have been cast in undisclosed roles; although it is known Ashton will be playing a villain in the film. Candyman (2021) director, Nia DaCosta directed the film from a script by Megan McDonnell, who previously wrote for WandaVision.

The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10. Until then, check out the new trailer below: