The Big Picture Musical scores from the X-Men film franchise have been listed in the credits for the next MCU project, hinting at a potential connection between the two universes.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau must team up to solve a mystery and prevent a mission with irreversible consequences.

While the X-Men characters have yet to officially join the MCU, an alternate-reality version of Charles Xavier has made an appearance and Wolverine is set to appear in Deadpool 3.

Could The Marvels be a major Multiverse Saga revelation in its semi-amusing premise? Days before the sequel to Captain Marvel debuts on the big screen, Collider's Perri Nemiroff noted that musical scores from the X-Men film franchise composed by John Ottman have been listed in the credits for the next MCU project. Nemiroff recently sat down with composer Laura Karpman who played coy when asked why the music from the Fox universe of Marvel characters was credited in the MCU production. Audiences will have to wait and see what this could mean for the future of the franchise, as Karpman responded:

"I think we'll leave that to big surprises, too. Go Thursday night and you can find out all the answers to these questions."

In Nia DaCosta's sequel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will head back to Earth when her powers make her swap places with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) thanks to some trickery from Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn. With the three of them living very different lives in places far away from one another, they will need to team up to get to the bottom of the mystery, before one of them ends up on a mission they can't come back from.

The premise of the sequel is focused on the three leads, and since they all lived through their origin stories in the MCU, none of them currently have any on-screen connections to the X-Men team from the Fox series. However, Kamala was labeled as a mutant during the final episodes of Ms. Marvel, meaning that the seeds for a connection between the two franchises have already been planted. Given how the MCU is currently going through the Multiverse Saga, the door is seemingly wide open for other stars to reprise their roles.

When Will the X-Men Join the MCU?

Ever since Disney acquired the X-Men movie rights, fans have wondered when it would be time for the mutants to join the ever-expanding franchise. But given how stacked the studio's release schedule is, it might be a while before Charles Xavier's students make their debut. However, that hasn't stopped X-Men characters from alternate realities from appearing in the meantime. Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Xavier in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Hugh Jackman will be playing Wolverine once again in next year's Deadpool 3.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on November 10. Check out Nemiroff's full conversation with Karpman below and U.S. residents can grab tickets for The Marvels at Fandango and other local theater sites.

Get Tickets at Fandango