The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Marvels, offers an exciting, action-packed romp featuring the epic team-up of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, the heroes combine their abilities to protect the universe from a massive threat, but what comes next? While the film's mid-credits scene offers some huge hints about future films and phases of the MCU, there's another major tease toward the end of the film hinting at what could be another major team-up in store for the MCU's up-and-coming heroes. Let's take a look at how The Marvels teases a potential Young Avengers project.

'The Marvels' Teases a Young Avengers Meet-Up

In the final scene of The Marvels, after the resolution of the film's main conflict, Kamala Khan is found waiting in the apartment of one Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the heroic protégé of Avengers member Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye. In one of the film's most hilarious scenes, Kamala evokes Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) first meeting with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in the debut MCU feature, Iron Man, humorously appropriating Fury's lines from that film. As depicted earlier in The Marvels, Fury and S.W.O.R.D. have been keeping tabs on other superheroes and enhanced individuals on Earth, including Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop. After Kate arrives home, Kamala reveals that she's been reading up on Kate's intel files before their meeting. Kamala asks Kate about starting a new group of "teen superheroes." Kate rightfully points out, "I’m 23." Regardless, Kamala still wants Kate as part of her new team, and the film cuts to credits before Kate Bishop offers her definitive answer, but based on her facial expression, it's likely an affirmative. While Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced a Young Avengers movie or TV show, it appears that one is definitely on the horizon.

Who Are the Young Avengers?

Marvel Comics first debuted the Young Avengers book in April 2005, by writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung. The comic series featured a new generation of younger, adolescent heroes, many of whom had connections or similarities to existing heavy hitters from across the Marvel Universe. The group has changed its lineup over the years, but recent MCU installments have introduced multiple heroes who fit the bill and have been members of the comic book version of the team, such as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye miniseries, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Tommy and William in both WandaVision and The Multiverse of Madness, Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki, and of course, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her solo series and The Marvels.

Although Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed or announced their plans for Young Avengers, the epilogue scene from The Marvels appears to all but say that it's on track. Whether or not the youth-oriented superhero team will get their own movie or television series remains to be seen, but as of now, it looks like Kamala Khan is spearheading recruitment efforts. With the recent Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike resolution, Marvel's creators will likely be looking for the best way to pay off the buildup to the new superhero team's debut. Also, now that the actors union (SAG-AFTRA) has resolved its labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Marvel Studios will be able to resume filming on projects that were halted due to the strikes. That means Marvel's production will soon ramp back up, and actors for any potential Young Avengers project will need to be locked down.

How Did the Strikes Affect the MCU?

Due to the previous SAG-AFTRA strike, Marvel Studios was forced to delay Deadpool 3 from its planned May 3, 2024 release. The next Marvel Studios feature to be released in theaters will be Captain America: Brave New World in July 2024. With major crossover events, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, on the horizon, the MCU will likely need all hands on deck to unite against Kang and his legion of variants. It would make sense that Kamala and her team of Young Avengers might figure into those upcoming plans.

The upcoming Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) series, currently titled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, might offer some hints at the futures of Tommy and Billy Maximoff from WandaVision. While Wanda's children from the series were creations of her reality-altering Hex powers, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, encountered living versions of Billy and Tommy from an alternate universe in The Multiverse of Madness. The end of WandaVision depicted a scene of Wanda using the Darkhold and hearing the voices of Billy and Tommy crying for help. That scene didn't quite line up with the alternate versions of Billy and Tommy in The Multiverse of Madness, who lived peacefully with their mom, also Wanda Maximoff, in the alternate timeline. Perhaps the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries series, which will delve into the MCU's world of witches and magic, will offer some clarity on the fates of Tommy and Billy Maximoff in the series. This could lead to the characters returning to the MCU and transitioning into their Young Avengers personas of Wiccan (William) and Speed (Tommy).

Will Vision Be in the Young Avengers Project?

Additionally, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a new series starring Vision (Paul Bettany) titled Vision Quest. The end of WandaVision revealed that the version of Vision living with Wanda Maximoff in Westview, New Jersey was a magical-projected version she created using her powers. However, the series also disclosed that, under the supervision of S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), the group rebuilt Vision using his remains from the fight with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. After a fight with the Hex Vision and Wanda in WandaVision, the White Vision regained his memories, and apparently a sense of his identity, before leaving Westview and going out on his own. Vision has also acted as a member and ally of the Young Avengers, so a new series could offer some insight into the role the White Vision could play in that story, especially if Billy and Tommy are involved. However, much like Young Avengers, Marvel Studios is not quite ready to announce its plans for Vision Quest just yet.

For now, fans will have to wait out the coming months to see how things pan out for the MCU's Young Avengers. But the events of The Marvels will likely have fans buzzing with ideas for a while until Marvel Studios CEO and producer Kevin Feige graces the public with some new announcements.

Viewers can check out the reveal of Kamala Khan's new superhero team in The Marvels, which is now playing in theaters. The other young, prospective heroes and possible future Young Avengers teammates can also be seen in the various other aforementioned MCU installments, which are streaming now on Disney+.