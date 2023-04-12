Yesterday's release of the teaser trailer for The Marvels gave us a glimpse of the action and the excitement that fans have come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We were teased with the prospect of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani being forced to team up after the trio continually swap places. In order to solve the problem of why it's happening, they stick together until the job is done. It also gave us a look at many of the characters who will be making their MCU debuts when the film arrives this fall in theaters.

That includes the villainous character played by Zawe Ashton, whose role had been shrouded in mystery ever since she was announced as joining the cast more than two years ago. Now that we've seen her in action in the trailer, however, Marvel has released more details about the character. Following the trailer’s release, the studio confirmed that Ashton is starring as Dar-Benn.

Image via Marvel

Who Is Dar-Benn in the Marvel Comics?

Dar-Benn is a character who first appeared in Marvel comic books in the early 1990s, when writer Ron Marz and artist Ron Lim came up with the idea while working on their Silver Surfer series. The character was initially depicted as a man, a disenfranchised General serving in the Kree army. Dar-Benn, along with Ael-Dan and several other Kree soldiers, staged a coup to become ruler of the Kree Empire. The Skrulls killed the previous Emperor by creating a robotic Silver Surfer and framing them for his death.

The Silver Surfer has yet to appear in the MCU, however, so it's unlikely we will see the film follow this storyline – although, nothing can be ruled out, particularly with post-credit stings. Nonetheless, the trailer did depict Dar-Benn standing shoulder to shoulder with several Kree accusers, and wields her own Cosmi-Rod, the war-hammer used by the Kree that was first seen by Lee Pace's Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy. Pace reprised the role in this film's predecessor, Captain Marvel. She can also be seen wearing a bangle similar to Kamala Khan's, which she found during the events of Ms. Marvel, the series which leads directly into the film.

What is the Plot of The Marvels About?

The film's official synopsis states:

In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels will launch exclusively in theaters on November 10. Check out the trailer down below.