The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famed for many reasons, and aside from fan favorite superheroes with catchy outfits and sometimes emotional plotlines involving everyone's favorite Racoon, the MCU is adept at fleshing out a formidable villain. From Thanos (Josh Brolin) to Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the villains of the MCU are usually impressive. So when Zawe Ashton signed on to play the villain in The Marvels, many would have been excited, and rightly so given the advice she's received in preparation.

Ashton stars in the upcoming film as Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn, and this will bring her character in direct conflict with the three Marvels: Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani, and Monica Rameau, played by Teyonah Parris. In preparation, Ashton reveals to Entertainment Weekly that she received advice from her fiancé Tom Hiddleston, who's played another MCU villain, the trickster god Loki. "It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade," Ashton reveals. "One of the main takeaways from our conversations was: 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way."

Ashton's Kree made their MCU splash in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, however, Hiddleston's Loki has been a part of the MCU since 2011. Ashton reveals that the trickster offered practical tips on how to survive the gig. "He also had some very good practical advice, which was: Make sure you have enough zippers to go to the bathroom in your costume," she says laughing. "Which is very good advice, I realize now."

An All-Female Sci-fi Extravaganza

The Marvels is a mainly female affair and Ashton is excited by that. "It's this all-female sci-fi extravaganza, with a woman on the other side of the camera," Ashton adds. "I felt very moved, actually, being involved in it. It's not an environment you're often in — a huge-budget movie with all these badass women and Samuel L. Jackson. That just doesn't happen."

The Marvels is set to release to theaters on November 10.