Who can turn the world on with her smile? Who can take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile? The answer is none other than the lovable and headstrong Mary Tyler Moore. Throughout the 1970s, The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a sitcom full of comedy, wacky characters, and zany situations. But it was more than that; it was a TV show depicting an unwed (something people seemed to care about a lot in those days) working woman in her 30s who wanted to climb the ladder of success and have fun doing it. This was something TV had never seen before, a woman who wanted something other than having a family. Through seven seasons full of memorable and heartfelt episodes, the audience grows with Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) as she evolves into the woman she wants to be. And after seven years, it's hard to say farewell to such a lovable bunch. Let's look at their final on-air broadcast as the team says a tearful but comedic goodbye.

RELATED: Mary Tyler Moore Documentary From 'Soul of a Nation' Director Coming to HBO

The Gang's Final Segment on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Image via CBS

The final episode sets the scene by letting the audience know that WJM is under new management and changes are about to occur — but not the changes everyone thinks. Mary, Lou Grant (Ed Asner), and Murray Slaughter (Gavin MacLeod) pull Ted Baxter (Ted Knight) into Lou's office to tell him that the boss wants to see him. They think Ted's going to get fired. Then after pulling a grandiose scheme in classic Ted fashion, they find out everyone except Ted is getting the ax.

Like anyone who has to find a new job, Mary panics. She doesn't know where to go, what to do, or what her next step might be. Luckily her two best friends join the party, with Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper) and Phyllis Lindstrom (Cloris Leachman) visiting to cheer Mary up. The two combined show the importance of a sound support system, telling Mary that she doesn't have to be brave with her friends and that she can let her guard down without judgment — while still adding a splash of comedy, of course. Having Rhoda and Phyllis return was the perfect addition for the last episode, as they were two characters we hadn't seen for a while but were an integral part of the show in the early seasons. Even though friends move away or change paths, The Mary Tyler Moore Show reminds us that they'll be there in a pinch. Mary had been a strong friend in so many situations that it was compelling to see her vulnerability this time, normalizing it for viewers.

Later that night, everyone gathers around for the last news segment they'll ever work on together: Mary, Lou, Murray, Georgette Franklin (Georgia Engel), and the Happy Home-Maker, Sue-Ann Nivens (Betty White). Ted gives his friends one last send-off on the air during the last part of his news segment, quoting the song It's A Long Way To Tipperary: "It's a long way to Tipperary; it's a long way to go." Mary and the gang think it's just Ted's usual buffoonery, but if you think about it, it fits. Even though their time on the air might be ending (in the show and in real life), they will see each other again in some form or another. This isn't the end for them; they still have a long way to go. So, who knows what's next?

One Last Group Hug for the Road for ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Family

Image via CBS

That's when it's time for the goodbyes. The day is ending, and time is running out. Mary tries to play it tough, gives Lou a shoulder tap, and thanks him for their time together. But it's Lou who cracks first when he says, "What's the matter, you got ice water in your veins?" initiating the heartfelt goodbyes. Over the seven years they had been together, they had become a family, working together daily, struggling with life and work, and balancing it all. This team has been at each other's side through thick and thin. Altogether, they engage in a group hug. But of course, there has to be some laughs to balance the tears. As a group, they hop to the Kleenex on Mary's desk and pass it around before engaging in another round of embraces.

Initiating the hug is Lou and Mary, who have always had such an interesting dynamic. They go from boss and employee to friends to more than that for a hot minute, but they're very close platonic friends in the end, and more of a mentor and mentee. Then joins Murray; he's always loved Mary and greatly respects Lou. Finally, the last three join in. It's such a heartfelt, meaningful moment because they're always constantly roasting each other to no end, but deep down, they have a fondness for each other. They truly are one happy dysfunctional family. As Mary says, a family is "people who make you feel less alone and really loved, and that's what you are for me." It brings on the waterworks again, but she's right. Family comes in all shapes and forms, whether you are blood or not.

As the cast members exit the office, they sing It's A Long Way To Tipperary in one big send-off. Alone, Mary looks around one last time and flicks off the light switch. The show fades to black as they continue to sing before the credits roll. Watching the credits brings out a sense of nostalgia for the viewer — all the characters that audiences have grown to love, one last time to the tune of the theme song.

Even though The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a half-hour sitcom known for its comedy, the writers dealt with the ending in a beautiful way, and it gave the characters the ending they deserved, not just some spectacle. While yes, it is still hilarious, it allows each character to make their peace and say goodbye to each other the way they needed. And although the show may have turned off the on-air sign, it's still a show widely talked about today. People can still relate to and enjoy its comedic timing and lighthearted nature. So, as they say: Good night and good news.