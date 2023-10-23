The Big Picture Cameron Diaz's early career as a model led to her starring role in The Mask, launching her career as a Hollywood bombshell.

Anna Nicole Smith was initially considered for the role of Tina in The Mask, but director Chuck Russell believed Diaz was perfect after their first meeting.

Diaz's portrayal of Tina in The Mask showcased her fresh-faced elegance and ability to balance allure, sweetness, and intelligence, paving the way for her success in future iconic films.

With hindsight, it may now seem impossible to imagine anyone other than Cameron Diaz playing Tina Carlyle in 1994's The Mask, with the unique balance of sultry poise and genuinely sweet warmth that she brings to the role opposite comedy veteran Jim Carrey. But considering the unlikely circumstances behind the making of The Mask, we may have never been able to enjoy seeing Diaz in this part. Grounding this whimsical and particularly zany movie, in which Carrey's character of Stanley Ipkiss dons a mysterious mask to give him confidence-boosting magic powers that defy the laws of science, Diaz proved invaluable in cementing the emotional crux of the film as his love interest. In what would turn out to be the role that kickstarted her career, we're grateful that a fortuitous series of unlikely events led to Cameron Diaz's starring moment in The Mask.

Cameron Diaz's Early Modeling Career Led to 'The Mask'

Prior to filming for The Mask, Cameron Diaz had been working as a mostly unknown model. She had been in the industry from a relatively young age and was still attending high school whilst appearing in professional photo shoots - a high school that happened to be used in numerous films including The Craft and American Pie. Clearly, stardom was meant to be for Diaz, and her career as a model would turn out to be her lucky ticket to breaking into the movie industry, as well as predicting her status as a Hollywood bombshell.

According to Variety, the casting director for The Mask Fern Champion had been considering numerous top models but hadn't found the right one for the part. Therefore, when her friend who worked in the same building suggested one particular model from her agency, Champion snapped up the opportunity. The model in question was Cameron Diaz, and Champion was struck by her "instant likeability" and obvious intelligence. If it weren't for this happy coincidence of working in the same building as a modeling agency, Diaz's talent may have never been spotted. Even the director of The Mask, Chuck Russell, initially had another modeling star in mind...

An Iconic '90s Star Almost Landed Cameron Diaz's Role in 'The Mask'

The late Anna Nicole Smith, known for being a television personality and model, was the initial front-runner for the role of Tina. The Mask director Chuck Russell had been strongly considering her for the role, however, according to the aforementioned Variety article, on meeting in person, he acknowledged that despite being very charming, she wasn't right for the part. On the other hand, when Russell first became aware of Diaz as a candidate after seeing her photo on the casting desk, he immediately asked for her to be brought in. After only her first reading, he was confident that she was perfect for the role, prompting his campaign to convince the producers that she was the right choice. After several callbacks which also served to highlight her chemistry with Carrey, it was a done deal - and the rest is history.

Cameron Diaz Has Been Wowing in Films Ever Since 'The Mask'

Cameron Diaz's early modeling career clearly proved to be invaluable practice, because she is the embodiment of fresh-faced elegance in The Mask, in which she plays a singer who works undercover for her gangster boyfriend. Despite this description and the movie's early shots that feature Diaz in a stunning red dress, she's no ordinary femme fatale and instead opts to play the part with nuance. She is kind to the insecure character of Stanley, feeling endeared to the true self that he hides underneath his mask's persona, and bravely chooses to thwart her dangerous boyfriend's evil schemes. It is exactly this balance of allure, bubbly sweetness, and intelligent gumption that Diaz displays in later roles including those in There's Something About Mary, Charlie's Angels, and even as Princess Fiona in Shrek. If it weren't for the lucky events that led to her role in The Mask, we may have never been able to enjoy Diaz in these other iconic films. Let's hope she stays out of retirement for long enough to continue adding to her unforgettable filmography.