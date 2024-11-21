Jim Carrey is known as the king of 90s comedy. Whether that be as the titular Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, one-half of the witless wonders Dumb and Dumber, or, perhaps most famously, as the weird and wild Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask, Carrey cemented his name as a comedic genius early on in his career. However, things were almost completely different for the latter of those three titles, with director Chuck Russell admitting the movie was almost a horror. Speaking on Wednesday as part of a master class at Film Bazaar, as cited on Variety, Russell said:

"I’d directed ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street 3’ and made friends at New Line. Then I did ‘The Blob’ and New Line wanted another shocking horror film. There was a comic book of ‘The Mask’ that was quite terrifying. I said it's going to be too much like [‘Elm Street’ character] Freddy Krueger. It’s going to be horrible. But there’s this guy named Jim Carrey who has just come out in living color."

Carrey's involvement changed it all, with Russell adding, "It was the only time in my career when it was very hard to explain to others what was the potential with this particular actor. He was a one-man inspiration. I got the script to the point where it lived and breathed Jim Carrey. After he read it, he said to me ‘If I do this, I’ll be doing this character at grocery store openings when I’m 80-years-old."

'The Mask' Was an Enormous Hit at the Box Office

In 1994, the team behind The Mask had to P -A - R - T - why? Because they had smashed all Box Office expectations, of course. Made for a reported budget of around $20 million, the film flew out of the theatrical gates earning over $23 million in its opening weekend. However, it wouldn't stop there, with positive word of mouth about Carrey's iconic performance and the exciting new actress on the block, Cameron Diaz, propelling The Mask all the way to a worldwide total gross of $351 million. This figure is so impressive, that The Mask remains to this day the 21st highest-grossing comedy worldwide of all time, New Line Cinema's 13th biggest earner ever, and was the 9th highest-grossing movie of 1994, outperforming the likes of Pulp Fiction, Interview with the Vampire, and Maverick.

The Mask was nearly a horror movie according to director Chuck Russell. You can catch the movie on Max now.

