Cameron Diaz took a break from acting for several years but is back with a new role in the Netflix action film Back in Action. You can say she's back in action, too! Diaz is known for great performances in several movies of the 1990s and 2000s, including The Mask and Charlie's Angels. In the former, she starred as Tina Carlyle alongside Jim Carrey. In the age of sequels and reboots, Diaz addressed the possibility of appearing in another rendition of The Mask.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Diaz said she would be open to returning while promoting the new film, granted that Carrey was to return. “If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one," Diaz said when informed that Carrey has also expressed interest in appearing in another The Mask movie.

Jim Carrey Might Be Onboard with Another 'The Mask' Film

Image via New Line Cinema

When asked a similar question by CBR, Carrey also said he would be open to returning if there was a good idea for a script. “Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things," he said. Even though he's expressed interest in retiring, Carrey admitted that he would leave his retirement for a good story, saying,

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change.”

With Carrey and Diaz open to another film, some of the most important pieces are in place. All that remains is a good idea, which seems to have escaped the creatives since the 1994 film. An attempt to revisit this world in a 2005 sequel, Son of the Mask, did not move the needle with audiences or critics, flopping spectacularly. Still, The Mask comic book creator Mike Richardson previously said there have been attempts to revive the world of The Mask. “We’ve been talking about reviving The Mask, both in film and in comics. We’ve had a couple of false starts. The Mask has become something bigger than when we started," he said to CBR.

A potential The Mask reboot, sequel, or prequel seems far away, but the first film is available to stream on Max.

