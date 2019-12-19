The Masked Singer Has Been Crowned and At Long Last I May Rest

The Masked Singer, the relentless devourer of dust sent galloping out of the gates of oblivion by its four dark riders, has finally chosen its champion. As the very last mascot head was sent tumbling to the earth like the rotting skull of a French king, I felt the tethers in my soul weaken and my consciousness drift upwards, through the gently spinning blades of the ceiling fan keeping the humidity manageable in this unseasonable weather and outwards towards reconciliation with whatever celestial being I maligned with my reckless speech and the cosmic sacrilege I regularly visit upon boxes of instant stuffing. The Dust Eater’s four foul riders, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Dr. Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, howled with glee at the revelation of the identities of the final three secret karaoke millionaires. Brittle, starving glee.

Eternal television personality Wayne Brady was the ultimate champion, trading in his false Fox face for a shimmering golden leer. “This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest, and this is the weirdest and I host Let’s Make a Deal,” Brady declared, doubtless referring to the Faustian bargain he made to be locked within that clockwork renard. “But, God, I mean, really I’m gonna take this with me forever,” the champion finished, daring the maker of the realms to try and pry the Golden Mask from his powerful grasp.

The votes of the four dust-striding judges were evenly split. McCarthy and Jeong believed the Fox was Jamie Foxx, star of Booty Call and Stealth. Meanwhile, Scherzinger and Thicke correctly guessed Brady, the danciest cast member of Who’s Line Is It Anyway?, a show that your parents watched during the Clinton administration.

The Flamingo was former Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon, although Dr. Ken thought it was Jessica Simpson, because I believe Dr. Ken may have screamed himself deaf while supervising his own lasek procedure. Thicke, named for the staggering density of his colossal head bone, correctly identified Bailon hiding within the giant bird costume, as did Scherzinger and McCarthy. Bailon accepted her third place victory with price, presumably content with the knowledge that at least she didn’t get eliminated before Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The Rottweiler came in second place and was revealed to be Chris Daughtry, the American Idol winner who writes songs exclusively for older brothers in the military. I am told he slew the lead singer of 3 Doors Down on a mountaintop for this honor.

“I was just like, ‘I just want to do this. That looks like so much fun,’” Daughtry said. “I had no idea how challenging it was gonna be. I’m so happy I did it. And my kids have no idea I’m doing this, so I’m so pumped for them to see this.” Indeed, Daughtry’s brood will be overjoyed to know that their father still lives, and has been judged worthy enough to leave The Masked Singer and return home.

And just before I allowed my eyes to close for the final time, I saw Robin Thicke begin clawing frantically at his neck. I sat upright, my strength returned. “Can it be?” I asked the universe. “Is the prophecy true?” Thicke’s massive hollow skull tumbled from his shoulders, and as the man underneath shook beads of sweat from his glorious mane, a blinding white aura pulsed out from his body and vaporized the three other judges at the table. Dr. Ken had time to offer one final terrible guess, crying out, “Beau Bridges, welcome to The Masked Singer!” as his face crumbled to dust.

Tommy Lee Jones leapt out of his Robin Thicke costume and cartwheeled down to the stage to a chorus of delighted cheers. A bewildered Nick Cannon handed him the microphone, at which point Jones said, “I’m just glad to know that one person out there believed in me all along.” Then Tommy Lee Jones looked me directly in the eyes and threw me a sparkling wink before launching into a rendition of “Men in Black” that slapped so hard it collapsed the building. And while this has serious implications for Season 3, I cannot help but admire the audacious showmanship of the 73-year-old Oscar winner. As I retire to my hyperbolic chamber to hibernate until the next season of The Masked Singer, I will carry the memory of Jones’ gravelly, reassuring voice with me like a talisman to ward off bad dreams.