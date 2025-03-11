When it comes to reality stars who are always on our mind, Scheana Shay frequently tops that list. In fact, when Lady Gaga was placed in a lie detector test, she admitted that she'll miss her the most on the Vanderpump Rules reboot. While some may have feared they might not see her on their screens again, the Pump alum showed up dressed as a Bat! As the first unmasked celebrity from The Masked Singer Season 13 Group B, Scheana Shay completely stumped the panel, believing her to be another icon of the genre.

Even though she only had one song under her belt, Scheana Shay is proud of her time on Season 13, knowing how inspiring her performance was for those who might be afraid to try something out of their comfort zone. "It was exposure therapy for me. I've got really gnarly OCD, and doing something like this was exposure therapy on level 100," she revealed. Will this be the last celebrity reality show Scheana Shay does? Not if she has anything about it!

Scheana Shay's Daughter Had the Best Reaction to 'The Masked Singer'

Image via FOX

COLLIDER: Bat has been unmasked, and it's a reality superstar, Scheana Shay! How are you?

SCHEANA SHAY: I'm good. How are you?

I'm doing great. Congratulations on this fun run on The Masked Singer. How hard was it to keep the secret that you were bat?

SCHEANA: It was so short-lived that I only had to keep the secret for that week about where my whereabouts were, and then I just pretended like it never happened. I literally woke up, like a week later, and I go, "Did I do that? Was that a dream?" It was like a blip in time. It happened so quickly. But I turned off my location for my many people I share it with, just in case they saw I was at the studio for 12 hours one day, and then I was thinking, I'm like, "Oh my gosh, now it's going to air," and it was the best kept secret. It was such a fun secret to keep because so many people were like, "I can't believe you didn't tell us you did this." I'm like, that's the point. Surprise. I'm Bat.

I loved watching the video with you dancing with your daughter. How much fun was it to celebrate with her? And what was her reaction?

SCHEANA: That was the best. She did not find out anything until last night. I showed her a previous episode of the show, just so she understood what it was. And then last night, right when it started, I go, "Okay, Summer, I'm going to tell you something. Mommy is on this show tonight." I go, "You know how you see mommy on TV? This is a different type of TV show, and I'm in one of the costumes." And then she was trying to guess which one. And it was just such a cute moment. When I took it off, she was so excited. But then she came up to me, she goes, "Mommy, but I thought you were going to win" And I'm like, "Honey, I did win. I did something I was afraid to do. I stepped out of my comfort zone, and I gotta come home even sooner to you." So I take this going home the first night as a major win in my life.

What inspired you to join the show?

SCHEANA: Fear, honestly. Being afraid of the unknown, being outside of my comfort zone, worrying if I'm claustrophobic. I don't know, I've never worn anything over my face. I hate being submerged in water. I'm like, is this going to feel like this? And it was exposure therapy for me. I've got really gnarly OCD, and doing something like this was exposure therapy on level 100. and I was just like, "You know what? Let's do it." I don't want to say no, because I'm afraid. I'm afraid of what people are going to say, how I'm going to sound. There was no backing track and autotuned mics. That was much different for me to perform, just being me, but me as Bat. And I am so thankful I said yes, because this was such an incredible opportunity. It was just done a little too soon. I had at least one more in me, I feel like.

I know you were infamous for your tattoos. Will we see a bat? A bat tat soon?

SCHEANA: You know what? When you do, you heard it here first, and you are the one who inspired it, because I think we're going to have to do that. They're all shaking heads in the background.

I love it.

SCHEANA: Where? Where do we do the bat? I need to add it on this arm. Totally doing that, by the way.

Singing 'Espresso' Was Serendipitous