Hidden celebrity talent, avant-garde costumes, and joke-cracking judges all come together to create the reality TV sensation The Masked Singer, which returns for its milestone 10th Season this September. Based on the South Korean television series King of Mask Singer, The Masked Singer has well-known personalities from various fields, such as actors, athletes, and musicians, donning elaborate costumes and masks to conceal their identities while singing on stage. The heart of the show lies in the guessing game, as a panel of celebrity judges (and the audience) must decipher the masked performers' identities based solely on their vocal performances and a series of cryptic clues. When a contestant is voted off, they are asked to remove their mask, revealing their true identity in a dramatic unmasking ceremony. Whether predicted by the judges or a complete twist, the celebrity gives a final farewell performance and says their goodbyes. In the hyper-competitive world of reality TV, reaching Season 10 is no small feat. Naturally, the show is going all out in celebration, with its anniversary season promising special performances from fan-favorite celebrities, brand-new themed episodes, and of course, some fantastic singing. Here is everything we know so far about The Masked Singer Season 10.

When and Where to Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 10

This anniversary season shakes things up from the previous nine seasons, starting off with the addition of a special episode premiering before the official start of Season 10. The special kickoff episode was released on Sunday, September 10, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on FOX. This premiere features a celebrity performance and reveal, all in one episode. Alongside the mystery contestant, this episode also features celebrity alumni from previous seasons returning to the stage. Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito pair up for all-star duet performances. The official tenth season competition will begin on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The show first airs live on FOX then on Hulu the next day.

Who's Competing in 'The Masked Singer' Season 10?

While the identity of the sixteen celebrity contestants has yet to be revealed, we know that the Season 10 costume designs are just as bedazzled and fabulous as ever. Before we know their real names, we will know our singers as Donut, Anteater, Hawk, Hibiscus, and S’More, with even more alter-egos to be revealed. Ahead of the special premiere, there was a lot of speculation about the identity of the celebrity performer. After a sneak peek clip was posted to The Masked Singer’s YouTube page, fans were quick to guess the powerhouse voice belonged to Demi Lovato. See Lovato's performance as Anonymouse in the player above!

'The Masked Singer' Season 10 Theme Nights and What to Expect

Aside from the special premiere episode, Season 10 promises some new flair to the show. There will be all-new theme nights, which include Trolls Night, NFL Night, One Hit Wonders, Harry Potter Night, Disco, 2000s Night, I Wanna Rock, Soundtrack of My Life, and a celebration of Elton John. In addition to shaping the performances, these themes may give hints to the identity of the performers themselves. As in prior seasons, the competition will be spiced up by the return of Wild Card contestants, with one Wild Card entrant being introduced to each group. The "Ding Dong Keep It On Bell" will make its return during the semi-final episodes of the Battle Royale, where the judges will have the power to rescue one contestant from the brink of elimination, granting them a direct ticket to the much-anticipated finale. With past winners including names T-Pain, Wayne Brady, LeAnn Rimes, Teyana Taylor, and Bishop Briggs, Season 10 is sure to pack just as many hidden talents and surprise reveals.

Who are the Judges of 'The Masked Singer' Season 10?

The four judges from Season 9 will return once more for the anniversary season. The panel is composed of Robin Thicke, renowned singer-songwriter known for his chart-topping hits; the multi-talented Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls; Ken Jeong, famous for his roles in TV and movies like The Hangover; and completing the quartet is Jenny McCarthy, actress, model, and television personality. Nick Cannon will reprise his role as the series host, being no stranger to the world of TV competitions, having hosted America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and Wild 'n Out.

