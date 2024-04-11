The Big Picture Colton Underwood was revealed as Lovebird on The Masked Singer, shocking judges and fans alike with his hidden talent.

Underwood, known for The Bachelor, used his masked persona to symbolize his journey to self-acceptance and freedom.

The reality star thanked the show for allowing him to explore his creative side after years of focusing on football.

The Masked Singer often keeps fans wondering who can be behind the mask. With Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval joining the show right after "Scandoval," anything is a possibility. Now, another reality television star has entered the Masked Singer hall of fame during last night's reveal! The "Lovebird" gave some clues to their identity and it was Jenny McCarthy who figured it out in the end because the "Lovebird" was none other than the former star of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood! So not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson like judge Ken Jeong thought, but at least Rita Ora's guess of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was a little closer.

Underwood, who rose to fame as a football player before joining The Bachelor, publicly came out as gay in 2021, which many of his clues connect back to. Eliminated during the "Transformers" week, the Lovebird said "I loved that Transformers were allowed to hide in plain sight and I know exactly how that feels. The world got to know me as somebody I wasn't. But I was celebrated, so I ran with it." His masked persona went on to say "Eventually, I had to escape the cage that I was trapped in, and the truth is what set me free. Since then, I've tried to use my voice for good helping people from court houses to White Houses. And tonight, let me be a reminder: Don't hide. Share all that you are."

When Underwood was unmasked, with McCarthy being the only judge to get it right, he thanked the show for letting him lean more into the entertainment side of things. "I worked my entire life playing football, I never got to experience the arts," he shared. "So, thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I've had so much fun on this show."

Underwood picked the Lovebird for the Symbolism

In an interview with PEOPLE after the reveal, Underwood talked about why he chose to be the Lovebird on the series, saying "The Lovebird and everything it stands for is symbolic in many obvious ways, but I think more so just with the love of finding self-acceptance with myself. The symbolism of that costume and what I went through from my late 20s to now and being on camera for the last eight years of my life. It was fun to let loose on that stage, let people in a little bit more and make a return to television."

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays on Fox.