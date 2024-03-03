When The Masked Singer premiered in 2019, it was an instant hit. Originating from South Korea, the reality show has taken the world by storm, with the franchise spanning over fifty countries, including Australia, China, Russia, Armenia, and Estonia. The show is a "Guess Who?" game to the extreme: In each episode, a batch of contestants come to the stage one by one, each in an elaborate costume in which they perform a song.

Each week, a competitor is unmasked, and their identity is revealed until one final performer wins the Masked Singer trophy. With past contestants like actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), tennis legend Billie Jean King, comedian Howie Mandel (Deal or No Deal), ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, and supermodel Christie Brinkley, you really never know who is going to be under the mask. Fun to watch solo or with a group, The Masked Singer lets its viewers feel as involved as the judges, guessing who's who week after week in hopes of guessing correctly.

When Is 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 Premiering?

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Fox on March 6, 2024, at 8:00 pm EST.

Is 'The Masked Singer' Season 11 Streaming Online?

The Masked Singer will be available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs on Fox. Hulu subscriptions start at $7.99/month and go to $89.99/month depending on your plan.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Masked Singer' Season 11?

The sneak peek of The Masked Singer's eleventh season reveals quite a bit, including the show's new panelist, Rita Ora. The judges reveal their favorite costumes, including a book, a gumball machine, and...spaghetti?

Who Stars in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11?

Season 11 welcomes a new face to The Masked Singer, with Rita Ora joining the judging panel in place of singer Nicole Scherzinger. Ora rose to fame in 2012 when she was the artist with the most number-one hits on the UK charts that year. This isn't the popstar's first judging gig, as she's appeared on The Voice UK and The Masked Singer UK as a panelist. Rounding out the judging panel are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke, who have all been on the show since the beginning.

Ken Jeong is a stand-up comedian and actor who was a doctor before becoming a full-time entertainer. Jeong brings a fun dose of camaraderie among the panel and is one of the most competitive judges. Jeong came into the public eye when he appeared in the 2009 hit comedy The Hangover, and its sequel, The Hangover Part Two. He later had his own series, Dr. Ken, which ran on ABC for two seasons. The Masked Singer isn't Ken's only singing show gig, as he is an executive producer and host of I Can See Your Voice.

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg is an actress who has appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die, Scream 3, and Santa Baby, and television shows like Charmed, Chuck, and Two and a Half Men.

Singer Robin Thicke rose to fame in the early 2000s with the release of his album The Evolution of Robin Thicke. Son of actor Alan Thicke (Growing Pains), his music has appeared in films like Rules of Attraction, Step Up, and Gotti. Thicke is no stranger to reality competitions, as he's been a guest performer on shows like The Voice and Dancing With the Stars.

How Many Episodes are in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11?

There is currently no official episode release schedule for Season 11, although seasons past have had an average of thirteen episodes.

Who's Making 'The Masked Singer' Season 11?

The Masked Singer has quite a sizable team behind them, with Brian Strickland (Ru Paul's Drag Race) credited as the head writer. The show has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for its incredible costumes, thanks to costume designers Marina Toybina (So You Think You Can Dance), Gabrielle Letamendi (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tim Chappel (Miss Congeniality), and Steven Lee.

More Reality Shows Like 'The Masked Singer' You Can Watch Now:

'American Idol' (2002)

American Idol has produced more successful talent than any other reality singing competition, boasting names like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert, who is now the lead singer for the iconic Rock N' Roll group, Queen. Created by Simon Fuller (So You Think You Can Dance), American Idol premiered in 2002 on Fox and was an instant hit. Now, twelve years later, the show has a new home on ABC and continues to rake in high ratings with audiences around the country. With a new season currently underway, it's the perfect time to jump into the heartfelt reality show staple.

'The Voice' (2011)

Even with a crazy premise - celebrity judges pick singing teams without seeing what the performer looks like - it's the ever-shifting panel of judges that's the most unpredictable part of The Voice. Since its premiere in 2011, The Voice has rarely had the same famous faces in its judging chairs, with names like Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson serving as coaches for the contestants. With a new season just begun, The Voice has Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, and John Legend in the hot seats, with Carson Daly returning for the twenty-fifth time as host.

'I Can See Your Voice' (2020)

I Can See Your Voice takes the idea of not judging a book by its cover to the extreme, with celebrity guests attempting to put together a singing group just by looking at the contestants and their occupations. Hosted by Ken Jeong (Murderville), I Can See Your Voice is based off a South Korean game show that premiered in 2015. The US version of the show premiered in 2020 and has had judges like Jesse McCartney, Katherine McPhee, Taye Diggs, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Nick Lachey. With a new season underway, I Can See Your Voice is a fun show to watch to test your instincts alongside the judges.

