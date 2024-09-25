America's favorite musical guessing game is just around the corner and Fox has slowly been releasing the identities of the 15 characters set to compete in The Masked Singer Season 12. In the past, the character costumes that the celebrities wear may not reveal too much about who's behind the mask. That all changes in Season 12! For the first time, there are clues to unmasking the celebrity's identity everywhere. In some cases, the costume itself is a giant clue! That being said, the team behind the show has said that clues may come and go as costumes may change throughout the season. Keep your detective hat on and let's start analyzing every costume! Although there are 15 characters this season, not all of the costumes have been revealed. What we do know is who will be competing in Group A. They include Buffalo, Leaf Sheep, Showbird, Woodpecker, and Ship. The other released characters are Chess Piece, Dust Bunny, Goo, and Strawberry Shortcake.

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora. Ora is stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger, who starred in Sunset Boulevard on the West End and now on Broadway. The winners of The Masked Singer are T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun, Nick Lachey as Piglet, Jewel as Queen of Hearts, Teyana Taylor as Firefly, Amber Riley as Harp, Bishop Briggs as Medusa, Ne-Yo as Cow, and Vanessa Hudgens as Goldfish. So, which character will join The Masked Singer Hall of Fame?

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

The new season of The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, September 25th at 8:00pm only on Fox. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

Is There a Trailer for 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Yes! There is a short teaser trailer for the upcoming season of The Masked Singer! In the trailer, host Nick Cannon reveals that the stage is set with clues everywhere. ANYTHING can be a clue!

What Are the Themes of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer has slowly been introducing theme nights into the fold, and fans love it! This season's themes are bound to be entertaining. The all-new themes include Miley Cyrus Night, Barbie Night, Footloose Night, Sports Night, '60s Night, and Who Are You Fest, which will feature music from memorable festival lineups. Returning this season will be Thanksgiving Night and Soundtrack of My Life.

What Changes Are In Store for 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

This season, each contestant on the guessing game show will have a "Masked Ambassador." The Masked Ambassador will be an alum of the series who have a connection to each singer and provides major new clues about their friends' identities. So far, the Masked Ambassadors include Dick Van Dyke, Jewel, Ne-Yo, and DeMarcus Ware. Who they are connected to, we'll find out soon!

Who Is That?

Per tradition, The Masked Singer released a full performance video of one of the season's singers. Of course, fans have been taking to the far reaches of the web to figure out who is that! Singing "Pompeii" by Bastille, who is Ship? Hopefully, the clues in your sweet dreams are made of these: correct guesses!

Meet The Characters

Buffalo

Image via Fox

Howdy partner! Buffalo is here with a cowboy hat, ready to rope in a victory. It's an easy jump to predict that Buffalo could be a country star or a player from the Buffalo Bills. If the clue is there, it all could be logical. But maybe there's more than meets the eye!

Chess Piece

Image via Fox

Will the judges scream checkmate when they identify Chess Piece? In one of the most stunning costumes of the season, Chess Piece is giving power and strength While an easy guess might be Anya Taylor Joy because of her connection to The Queen's Gambit, it's likely too on the nose.

Dust Bunny

Image via Fox

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer and showrunner Rosie Seitchik explained how the clues are all over. Especially on Dust Bunny. She revealed, "It's a real 360-degree view for Dust Bunny. A dust bunny just rolls around and picks up objects after all, and [this costume] picks up clues to Dust Bunny's true identity." So which of the many objects stuck on Dust Bunny is the biggest clue? Get the magnifying glass out and start putting the clues together!

Goo

Image via Fox

Goo is just oozing with possibility! It seems that the goofy costume may not be what it is. In the past, many celebrities who wore these types of outlandish costumes have been in the realm of comedy. Could this be a famous comedian? Or perhaps the costume is a major clue. Is there anything more iconic than Nickelodeon's slime? Could Goo be a former Nick kid?

Leaf Sheep

Image via Fox

At first glance, you might think that this character is a whimsical concoction of someone's wild imagination. Spoiler! It's not! A leaf sheep is an adorable little sea slug. Yes, that's right. Kudos to the design team for this creation. The character in the trailer seems to be scooting around the stage, so it's possible that whoever is inside the mask might be seated a la Kermit the Frog, aka Snail, on Season 5. Is it possible that Leaf Sheep is an iconic character like The Great Gonzo?

Ship

Image via Fox

With the release of Ship's first performance, the internet has already been in a frenzy trying to identify their identity. During the performance, Robin Thicke knew he recognized the iconic voice. Ship's costume may not be a direct clue if the sleuths are right. With guesses ranging everywhere from Annie Lennox to Cher, it's likely that Ship is a superstar who could easily sail through to the end. If history repeats itself, last season's pre-season performance video drop was of the eventual winner. Based on her performance, Ship could win it all.

Showbird

Image via Fox

There's not much known about Showbird just yet, but with the colorful feathers and the preview photo of Showbird on stage, it's possible that they could be a Las Vegas superstar. Certainly, by their name alone, this celeb knows how to put on a show!

Strawberry Shortcake

Image via Fox

Could this delectable dessert be a short and sweet celebrity? Or perhaps dressed like a pastry chef, it's possible Strawberry Shortcake could be a celebrity chef. Many guesses in the past have been based around stature, so expect Strawberry Shortcake to be a petite treat!

Woodpecker

Image via Fox

Another entry in the stature department, Woodpecker may be a tall, slim diva. Traditionally, bird costumes have performed well on The Masked Singer. Will Woodpecker join the elite list? Right now, this costume is giving supermodel vibes.

The Masked Singer Season 12 begins on Wednesday, September 28 at 8:00 pm on Fox. All episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

Stream on Hulu