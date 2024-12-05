It's here! The Masked Singer Season 12 Quarter Finals. Four celebrity acts representing three groups have officially merged as they battle to keep their identity a secret until the big finale. Of course, we might already know who is who, but for the folks at home, the Quarter Finals drops in some essential hints as to who these superstars can be!

The night kicks off as the four contenders meet for the first time. The group champions are here. It's Buffaloes from Group A, Wasp and Goo from Group B, and Strawberry Shortcake from Group B. Here's how the festivities will go. As host Nick Cannon shares, the top four performers will sing before the audience and the panel will vote. The top two immediately advance to the Semi-Finals, as the bottom two will face off in a brutal Smack Down. But first, get those tissues handy as this week's extra clue comes via an emotional phone call from the masked singer's loved ones.

Wasp and Buffaloes Continue to Bring Soul

The night kicks off with the return of Wasp! He reveals that he is feeling the love by making it this far into the competition. It's been a ride of a lifetime. With Wasp riding a motorcycle, he shares that he never had a consistent definition of what true love looked like, so he relied on the stories and songs, the romcoms, and happily ever afters. He says love looks different in real life, as he's taken a couple of wrong turns, faced a lot of dead ends, and even made some turns. He didn't think he would even see the signs had he been stung by the love bug. A big reveal comes when he says that he has found someone to ride alongside him. He's not single, ladies! Will Wasp stay on the right road to the finale?

Based on his performance of "Standing Next To You" by Jungkook, he should see finale night. Wasp's silky falsetto paired with his exceptional performance prowess shows that he is a massive threat. It's the most confidence Wasp has shown since his debut in Group B. The judges are standing up for Wasp as they see a superstar in their presence. For Wasp's phone call, he receives a call from his best friend and cousin, who tells him that he never ceases to amaze him. But, the biggest clue is that Wasp has not only put out hits and performed in live theater, but he also starred in one of the biggest shows of the decade. We've believed that Wasp is Mario, and his phone call clue helps to hammer it home. Mario appeared on the FOX live musical production of Rent: Live. Now that big show of the decade? Mario appeared on Empire for two seasons on Devon. It's up to the panel to pick up what we're putting down! Rita Ora certainly does! As for the others, they throw out Usher and Maxwell.

It's been a bit, but the Buffaloes are back to buck out. In their clue package, they share that they have been on a journey like no other three friends have ever been on. They share that putting on their Buffalo masks didn't hide them, and it opened them up to who they really are. They're more than friends, more than brothers. It's a bond beyond words. They say that something happened to one of them years ago that ruined their delicate blend they created. Everything they did together was called off. They thought it was the end...of the road, perhaps? Through a miracle, they overcame it and became even stronger. They are there doing it for the next generation. They say without family, they are nothing. after all this, these Buffaloes are they want by their side. This herd is helping us out in hopes of identifying them!

If you had a legendary R&B group taking on Shania Twain on your bingo card, it's a lucky night for you! They perform "You're Still the One" in a manner that was hauntingly beautiful and perfect for their voice. The harmonies are something you expect from a group of this magnitude. Their clue package's revealing clue about having something to one of them is not in reference to the three Buffalo on stage. Once a group of four, it is now a group of three. It's Boyz II Men, friends! When the phone rings, it's revealed to be none other than Baby Face who says he's never seen them look better, or more ridiculous. The panel is picking up on big name singing groups, offering ideas that Buffaloes might be The Temptations, Tony! Toni! Toné!, or Blackstreet. So close, yet so far!

Another Sweet Treat From Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake is back to deliver another sweet treat. But first, her clues. She says that it has been a treat to make it to the Quarter Finals, but it's been most sweet to take this time for herself. She reveals that for her entire life, she's been part of a package bunch. She never took a chance to stand on her own, until now. This opportunity to be on The Masked Singer came at the perfect time as her family and friends were off on their own exciting adventures. While here, she says she has been discovering all of her ingredients, including sassy, sweet, and silly. It's showing her what she's capable of. With the clue about being a packaged bunch, it's getting even more evident who this delicious delectable is!

Leaning into big-name duos, Strawberry Shortcake takes on "Closer" by sister act Tegan and Sara. The clue is right there y'all! She certainly has a sassy side that is perfect for this song. While Tegan and Sara are twins, Strawberry Shortcake is not. She just happens to sing with her sister, Aly Michalka. When the phone rings, it happens to be a call from her sis! Certainly, big Disney fans recognize that voice from Phil of the Future! With a famous sister as a clue, Ken Jeong somehow got Katy Perry out of it all. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg at least gets the right network and family connection by guessing Hilary Duff's sister Haylie Duff. Then, Robin Thicke thinks it's Danielle Haim. Not quite!

Who Is Goo?

Goo comes in and brings a massive spoiler during his clue package. He reveals that he was moved to stick around longer thanks to the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. It's been meaningful for him to hear the panel's comments because, spoiler alert: he doesn't do this for a living! There it is! The panel, as they hear this, are gobsmacked. Goo says he's a goo with two dreams: singing and what he does in real life. He had been told that he couldn't do both but he has never wavered. He's having the time of his life test-driving his other passion. With his fiancé by his said, he says he has shown that you can goo both! He hopes that everyone sees him for exactly who he is. And they certainly will.

Goo takes on "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls. Is it a bit on the nose? You betcha, but that's what makes this show so silly and fun. After laughing about the goo connection, Goo sings a rousing rendition of the classic hit. Despite not doing this as a career, Goo gives a performance like he's a professional. It may be a ballad, but Goo is living out his dream in real-time. When the phone rings, Goo hears from his fiance, who drops a clue that she hasn't been this proud of Goo since he got the call that changed his life forever. Is she referring to Kobie Turner's call to play in the NFL? He just wants the panel to know who he is. But do they? Robin Thicke believes he's got the NFL hit correct, but says Aaron Donald. Right team, wrong name! Now, we will forgive Rita Ora about knowing little to nothing about American football. But we will not forgive her for saying that Goo is John Cena. Now, who is Goo? We'll find out soon!

With only three slots available for the Semi-Finals, it's time to reveal who the top two singers are, as well as the bottom two singers who must compete in the Smack Down. Based on votes, Wasp and Buffaloes are automatically moving onto the Semi-Finals. It's down to Strawberry Shortcake and Goo to sing out and secure their spot. To determine who stays and who goes unmasked, both singers will perform a different song. Goo takes on "Hold On, I'm Comin'" By Sam & Dave. It's a great performance that reminds us all just why he made it this far in the hardest season ever. For Strawberry Shortcake, she sings "Scars To Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara. It's a pop performance from a pop princess. In the end, the panel decides to keep some female energy in the competition. Strawberry Shortcake is moving on as it's time to find out who is Goo! Get it?

Having already been saved once, this time, it is the end of the road for Goo. For their final guesses, Rita Ora sticks with John Cena, Ken Jeong randomly picks Shaquille O'Neal, Robin Thicke settles for Aaron Donald, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg goes with Kobie Turner. It's another right guess from Jenny, as Goo officially is the Los Angeles Rams' Kobie Turner! Only three singers remain. It's going to be a tough battle in the Semi-Finals for sure!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

