With the finale just in sight, only three celebrities will move on to the Semi-Finals of The Masked Singer Season 12. But first, the Quarter Finals! Singing once again are Buffaloes, Goo, Wasp, and Strawberry Shortcake. Sadly, for one, one star is about to be unmasked! Who will it be?

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 11?

Image via FOX

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox! All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

Who Is Wasp?

Group B champion Wasp revealed that he is feeling the love by making it this far into the competition. With Wasp riding a motorcycle, he shares that he never had a consistent definition of what true love looked like, so he relied on the stories and songs, the romcoms, and happily ever afters. He says love looks different in real life, as he's taken a couple of wrong turns, faced a lot of dead ends, and even made some turns. He didn't think he would even see the signs had he been stung by the love bug. A big reveal comes when he says that he has found someone to ride alongside him. He's not single, ladies!

He sang "Standing Next To You" by Jungkook. The judges are on their feet for Wasp as they see a superstar in their presence. This week, each masked celebrity received a phone call from someone special. For Wasp's phone call, it was a call from his best friend and cousin, who tells him that he never ceases to amaze him. But, the biggest clue is that Wasp has not only put out hits and performed in live theater, but he also starred in one of the biggest shows of the decade. We believed that Wasp was Mario, and his phone call clue helped us hammer it home. Mario appeared on the FOX live musical production of Rent: Live. Now that big show of the decade? Mario appeared on Empire for two seasons as Devon. It's up to the panel to pick up what we're putting down! Rita Ora certainly does! As for the others, they throw out Usher and Maxwell.

Who Is Goo?

Goo comes in and brought a massive spoiler during his clue package. He shared that he was moved to stick around longer thanks to the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. It's been meaningful for him to hear the panel's comments because, spoiler alert: he doesn't do this for a living! There it is! Goo says he's a goo with two dreams: singing and what he does in real life. He had been told that he couldn't do both, but he had never wavered. He's having the time of his life test-driving his other passion. With his fiancé by his side, he says he has shown that you can goo both! He hopes that everyone sees him for exactly who he is. And they certainly will.

Goo sings "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls. A bit on the nose? You betcha, but that's what makes this show so silly and fun. When the phone rings, Goo hears from his fiance, who drops a clue that she hasn't been this proud of Goo since he got the call that changed his life forever. Is she referring to Kobie Turner's call to play in the NFL? He just wants the panel to know who he is. But do they? Robin Thicke believes he's got the NFL hit correct, but says Aaron Donald. Right team, wrong name! Now, we will forgive Rita Ora for knowing little to nothing about American football. But we will not forgive her for saying that Goo is John Cena. Now, who is Goo? We'll find out soon!

Who Is Strawberry Shortcake?

Strawberry Shortcake is back to deliver another sweet treat. But first, her clues. She says that it has been a treat to make it to the Quarter Finals, but it's been most sweet to take this time for herself. She revealed that for her entire life, she's been part of a package bunch. She has never taken a chance to stand on her own, until now. This opportunity to be on The Masked Singer came at the perfect time as her family and friends were off on their own exciting adventures. While there, she says she has been discovering all of her ingredients, including sassy, sweet, and silly. It's showing her what she's capable of. With the clue about being a packaged bunch, it's getting even more evident who this delicious delectable is!

Strawberry Shortcake performed on "Closer" by sister acts Tegan and Sara. While Tegan and Sara are twins, Strawberry Shortcake is not. She just happens to sing with her sister, Aly Michalka. When the phone rings, it happens to be a call from her sis! Certainly, big Disney fans recognize that voice from Phil of the Future! With a famous sister as a clue, Ken Jeong somehow got Katy Perry out of it all. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg at least gets the right network and family connection by guessing Hilary Duff's sister Haylie Duff. Then, Robin Thicke thinks it's Danielle Haim. Not quite!

Who Are Buffaloes?

Group A champs Buffaloes are back! In their clue package, they share that they have been on a journey like no other three friends have ever been on. They share that putting on their Buffalo masks didn't hide them, and it opened them up to who they really are. They're more than friends, more than brothers. It's a bond beyond words. They say that something happened to one of them years ago that ruined the delicate blend they created. Everything they did together was called off. They thought it was the end...of the road, perhaps? Through a miracle, they overcame it and became even stronger. They are there doing it for the next generation. They say without family, they are nothing. after all this, these Buffaloes are they want by their side. This herd is helping us out in hopes of identifying them!

If you had a legendary R&B group taking on Shania Twain on your bingo card, it's a lucky night for you! They performed "You're Still the One" in a manner that was hauntingly beautiful and perfect for their voice. The harmonies are something you expect from a group of this magnitude. Their clue package's revealing clue about having something to one of them is not in reference to the three Buffalo on stage. Once a group of four, it is now a group of three. It's Boyz II Men, friends! When the phone rings, it's revealed to be none other than Baby Face, who says he's never seen them look better or more ridiculous. The panel is picking up on big-name singing groups, offering ideas that Buffaloes might be The Temptations, Tony! Toni! Toné!, or Blackstreet. So close, yet so far!

Who Was Eliminated On 'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals?

Image via FOX

With only three slots available for the Semi-Finals, it's time to reveal who the top two singers are, as well as the bottom two singers who must compete in the Smack Down. Based on votes, Wasp and Buffaloes are automatically move onto the Semi-Finals. It's down to Strawberry Shortcake and Goo to sing out and secure their spot. To determine who stays and who goes unmasked, both singers will perform a different song. Goo takes on "Hold On, I'm Comin'" By Sam & Dave. For Strawberry Shortcake, she sings "Scars To Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara. In the end, the panel decides to keep some female energy in the competition. Strawberry Shortcake is moving on as it's time to find out who is Goo! Get it?

For their final guesses, Rita Ora sticks with John Cena, Ken Jeong randomly picks Shaquille O'Neal, Robin Thicke settles for Aaron Donald, and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg goes with Kobie Turner. It's another right guess from Jenny, as Goo officially is the Los Angeles Rams' Kobie Turner! Only three singers remain. It's going to be a tough battle in the Semi-Finals, for sure!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm EST on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu