America's favorite musical guessing game is here! The Masked Singer Season 12 has already set the stage ablaze. For the first time, there are clues to unmasking the celebrity's identity everywhere. Keep your detective hat on because anything can be a clue. With the addition of the Masked Ambassador, a new set of clues is added for each new contestant. Competing in Group A included Buffalo, Leaf Sheep, Showbird, Woodpecker, and Ship.

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel, and the viewers at home, try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What Is the Twist for 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

In addition to having clues anywhere and everywhere, The Masked Singer officially revealed the Masked Ambassador twist. For this twist, each masked contestant will have an alum of The Masked Singer serve as their Masked Ambassador. The Masked Ambassador has a connection to the celebrity in question. This person will serve to introduce the clues of their connected singer. It puts another wrinkle in the celebrity guessing game, making it harder than ever!

Who Is Buffalo?

To kick off the season, the first Masked Ambassador was revealed. For Buffalo, it was Nick Lachey, who won Season 5 as Piglet. In Buffalo's clue package, Lachey was seen inside a jackpot as he stated that Buffalo was "raised in the poorest grasslands" and "slept in roach-filled beds at night and practiced at bus stops by day." At the bus stop, there was a billboard with a football player kneeling. The clue package also revealed that they broke out of the cattle call. There was an image of Buffalo in the middle of Betty White and Vanna White. It was also revealed that Buffalo has starred in two of the biggest sitcoms of all time, traveled the world, and is on the walk of fame. Oh, and they happen to be the center of attention of Nick Lachey's Super Bowl parties. Will Buffalo stand out from the herd?

For Buffalo's first performance, Buffalo performed "(I Just) Died In Your Arms" by Cutting Crew. Once again, The Masked Singer was ready to drop some shocks. There was not one but THREE Buffalo! That's right, this Masked Singer is a trio! When they finished their performance, Nick Cannon revealed that each Masked Ambassador sent their friends a gift that would serve as a clue. For Buffalo, Nick Lachey sent a crown. For the night's guesses, Jenny McCarthy Wahlburg guessed it was B2K, Rita Ora said Earth, Wind, & Fire, while Robin Thicke believed it was Nick Lachey sending the rest of his bandmates from 98 Degrees. Based on the clues, we think that Buffalo might be Boyz II Men. They are Walk of Fame recipients, appeared on various sitcoms, and member Wanya Morris recently appeared with Nick Lachey in a supergroup for AAA insurance.

Who Is Woodpecker?

Before Woodpecker could perform, her Masked Ambassador was revealed. It was the celebrity behind Season 11's Miss Cleocatra, Jenifer Lewis. In this clue package, Lewis revealed that she has known Woodpecker since her start. She said that Woodpecker has been called a mogul, a chic CEO, and also happens to be friends with Beyoncé. Woodpecker is also seen knocking a door that had a sign that said "family." The clues also revealed that Woodpecker was striving to be the youngest billionaire. Knock on wood that Woodpecker knocks it out of the park!

For her first performance, Woodpecker took on "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus. She gave a solid performance, proving that she might be a trained vocalist. Following her performance, her Masked Ambassador sent her a gift of a framed world record. Did that help the panel determine who was behind the mask? The guesses included Willow Smith from Ken Jeong, Cardi B or Halle Bailey from Rita Ora, and Kiki Palmer from Robin Thicke. Based on the clues, we think Woodpecker might be Marsai Martin. The young actress previously starred alongside Jenifer Lewis on Black-ish.

Who Is Leaf Sheep?

In the entry for the oddest costume, it's Leaf Sheep! For Leaf Sheep's Masked Ambassador, it was Demarcus Ware, formally known as Koala on Season 11. For the clues, Ware is seen in a submarine where an image of a quarter is shown. Ware shared that Leaf Sheep has been sluggish but we should have seen him in his prime. We learn that Leaf Sheep has topped the country's charts and revived a franchise. There is an image of a seahorse wearing a cowboy hat as Ware said they run in the same circles, noting that Leaf Sheep's glory days are still ahead.

Leaf Sheep's first performance was of Tim McGraw's "I Like It, I Love It." Unlike the other competitors of the night, Leaf Sheep had a good time, not a great time. His performance was a bit messy, but it brought a smile to the panel's faces. The Masked Ambassador's clue gift was a Hall of Fame trophy. As far as the guesses, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, Ken Jeong said it was John Elway, and Robin Thicke believed it was Troy Aikman. Based on the clues, well, keep reading and all will be revealed!

Who Is Showbird?

To bring out the clues for Show Bird, it was the only Masked Ambassador to not be a former contestant but a guest judge, Joel McHale. The clues for Show Bird included mentioning that Show Bird was a tomboy, growing up with Legos and ComicCons. They are seen reading a book titled "Advanced Singing 401." An image of a gavel is seen as McHale notes that Show Bird has been seen in some of the biggest blockbuster movies ever. McHale mentioned that Show Bird is out of her element, but that performance defies that!

Show Bird begins her journey on The Masked Singer by singing "Just Fine" by Mary J. Blige. It's a strong performance despite the step-touching. When Show Bird received her clue, it was a popcorn bucket. The panel guessed a wide variety of names. Ken Jeong said it was Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora said it could be Taraji P. Henson, while Robin Thicke believed it to be Kerry Washington. Based on the clues, we believe Show Bird is Yvette Nicole Brown. Yvette Nicole Brown is a former costar of both Joel McHale and Ken Jeong on Community. Additionally, she has been featured in an assortment of blockbuster-inspired Lego movies.

Who Is Ship?

For the final contestant of the night, it was Ship. For her Masked Ambassador, it was Season 6 winner, Jewel, formally known as Queen of Hearts. Jewel revealed she knows how quickly the tides can change from angry to serine on a dime. She said that Ship's career set sail at a rapid clip. There is an image of a clock plane and a wanted sign with a $15,000 reward. Ship's biggest clue in the clue package was that she and Jewel worked together "all those years ago." What could that mean?

As previously shown as a teaser to the season, Ship performed "Pompeii" by Bastille. It was a beautifully haunting rendition of the song. For her clue gift, Jewel sent her a glitter cowboy hat. The guesses from the panel this time included Cyndi Lauper from Rita Ora, Joan Osborne from Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Enya or Sarah McLachlan from Robin Thicke. Based on the clues, we think that Ship is NOT Annie Lennox but might be Paula Cole. Cole had previously appeared at Lilith Fair with Jewel. Additionally, two of her hit tracks include "I Don't Want to Wait," "Flying Home," and "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?," which were referenced by the clues.

Who Was Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group A Night 1?

Based on the votes from the studio audience and the judges, the lowest-scoring singer of the night was Leaf Sheep, meaning they were about to be unmasked. Before the big reveal, the panel had the chance to make one final guess. Robin Thicke stuck with Troy Aikman, Rita Ora went with Billy Bob Thornton, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg selected Tom Brady, and Ken Jeong remained set on John Elway. In the end, the masked singer was John Elway! Ken Jeong was right!

