Everybody cut Footloose! The theme weeks have returned, and this one was perfection. The Masked Singer kicks off the aptly titled "Footloose Night" episode with a rousing performance of the title track from Footloose​​​​​​, performed by Robin Thicke wearing his best Kevin Bacon sparkly blazer. It is a smooth-sounding, fancy footwork performance that pays homage to the film. The performance certainly set the party atmosphere of the night's festivities.

Host Nick Cannon reminds us why this night is upon us. It's the 40th anniversary of Footloose. Feel old yet? No matter what, the film and its songs are timeless. With Robin Thicke already taking the infamous title song, the masked celebrities were tasked to find four other entries from the soundtrack to perform. Luckily, the soundtrack has wall-to-wall hits. Oh, it wouldn't be a Footloose night without a personal message from Kevin Bacon himself reciting the lyrics to Footloose as if it were a monologue. The biggest mystery of the week was the disappearance of the Masked Ambassador. Is that twist done? For now. Until we meet Group B.

A Front Runner Emerges With Ship in Episode 2

After an exceptional performance in week 1, Ship returns with wind in her sails. In her clue package, she reveals that in high school, she was a star cheerleader, class president, and voted prom queen. She says that she was sidelined with a foot injury for a year that led her to her family's piano. Music became her paradise. When it comes to the clue package, she is seen with cowboy boots and a blackbird perched atop the piano she is playing.

For her performance, Ship slows it down with Mike Reno and Ann Wilson's "Almost Paradise." It's a beautiful performance that allows her to show the depth in her vocals. She seems at ease on stage while singing the classic love ballad. The judges feel that she is the frontrunner. And they're right. Ship could easily walk away with the Golden Mask. The extra clue this week comes from playing Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon. Inside the locker, there are the faces of Kevin Bacon, Whoopi Goldberg, and Melissa Etheridge. This complicates things even more. The panel's guesses are Kate Bush, Sarah McLachlan, Amy Grant, and using his brain, Ken Jeong says Sheryl Crow. Of course, this earns some mockery from his fellow panelists.

The Clues in 'The Masked Singer' Range From Easy to Hard

Woodpecker's clue package was all about growing up. She says that while most kids were playing in treehouses, she was planting her roots in Hollywood. It's clear that Woodpecker is a child star. She says that growing up in front of the world was awkward, but she remained headstrong, dancing in her growing pains. She reveals that young birdies see her as their hero, and after her showing, it's clear why! The images seen in this clue package included a rubber ducky, a director's chair, and a tiny briefcase.

Hitting the stage, Woodpecker performs Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out For a Hero" with gumption. Though it is not as strong as her first performance, she continues to show her strong stage presence. As soon as she finished, the panelists were on their feet. Keep on pecking, Woodpecker! For her extra clue, she gets Kevin Bacon's shoe from the film. However, the biggest clue is when Woodpecker reveals how this is related to her. She reveals that she and another celebrity from The Masked Singer family share a style-ISH obsession with her. Since we know that her Masked Ambassador is Jenifer Lewis, star of Black-ish, Woodpecker leaning into "ish" makes it evident that she could easily be Marsai Martin. The panels' guesses are Letitia Wright, Willow Smith, and Regina King.

Following last week's shocker that Buffalo was a trio, they are back to get the panel up on their dancing feet. Buffalo's clue package showcases all three members this week, but the clues within were quite difficult. They say they were rebels in their own way who found each other along the trail. They did their own thing, and they are funny as hell. Oh, and they are corny and rich. With images of them playing poker and a jar of poison, we are as confused as the panel is about this clue package.

This musical trio of Buffalo performs a silky smooth Foreigner's "Waiting For a Girl Like You" with plenty of soul. Their upper register is on full display in this exceptional performance. Get them to the recording studio and get this cover on streaming! Buffalo's clue was a tractor that read "mo-town." With Ken guessing first, he goes with a long shot, saying Buffalo is Bell Biv DeVoe, thanks to the poison clue. Additional guesses were 112, Boyz II Men, and Big Time Rush. One of those picks is likely correct!

Let's Hear It for Showbird

Okay, let's talk Showbird. In Showbird's clue package, she says that she always knew that if she got a chance in front of the lights, she would do something good with it. And she has because work has become her life, so much so that she is married to it. She says that she rekindled love with another bird who gave her the confidence to sing again. While there were not many visual clues aside from a purple cupcake, there was one blaring clue. Showbird put down five rings with huge stones. Put a pin in that for a moment.

Showbird sings "Let's Hear It For the Boy" by Deniece Williams in honor of her new lovebird. Her vocal was sweet, but once again, Showbird was bringing her best step-touch on stage. While she may have found her confidence as a singer, she is definitely not on her way to winning The Masked Dancer! Her clue this week is a music box. This music box is also a reference to the one seen in the movie Footloose, but it leaves the panel stumped.

When it came to the judges' and audience vote, the lowest-voted singer, shockingly, was Showbird. The other three singers officially advanced to the Soundtrack of My Life night, which will serve as the double-elimination Group A finals. However, for Showbird, her time is up on The Masked Singer. The panel makes their final guesses: Taraji P. Henson, Sheila E., and Yvette Nicole Brown. Once again, a shock to all, Ken Jeong was right! Showbird was Community star Yvette Nicole Brown. Now, back to those rings! Those rings are a reference to Thanos and the Infinity Stones from Avengers: Endgame from when Yvette Nicole Brown appeared in Endgame as S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phyllis Jenkins. The Masked Singer is so much fun when you can guess along and solve the mystery! And "Footloose Night" was a wonderful reunion for those big-time Community fans!

