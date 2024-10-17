Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 12 Episode 4 of The Masked Singer.Calling all sports fans! A new group of celebrities has entered the arena as they compete to win The Masked Singer Season 12. With the theme of Sports Night, we are introduced to a host of colorful characters with clues that have us scratching our heads. To kick off the night's festivities, Nikki Glaser and Joel McHale, Showbird, aka Yvette Nicole Brown's Masked Ambassador, are present to give color commentary. It's a great day to play a guessing game and their banter was exceptional. Can we bring them in to host? No shade, Nick Cannon.

With the fighting spirit in the room, the celebrities enter the ring for a comedic little skit dressed as boxers. Meanwhile, Robin Thicke and Rita Ora lead the crowd in a raucous rendition of "Rock You Like a Hurricane" by The Scorpions to set the mood for the night. Both artists sound exceptional together. More duets, please! Thankfully, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy were not given microphones. But if you expect a lot of sports rock to fill the episode, you might be greatly disappointed since they were playing fast and loose with the theme.

The Masked Ambassadors Are Back!

Kicking off the night is Wasp. With a swag in their step, Wasp brings the night's hype to the stage. The Masked Ambassador twist is back. For Wasp, his Masked Ambassador is Season 10's winner, Ne-Yo, aka Cow. For his clue package, Ne-Yo reveals that he has known them since they were on the scene and has used Ne-Yo's words of wisdom. Wasp reveals he grew up in a tough neighborhood and should not have made it out. Having appeared on the biggest stages and screens in the world, Ne-Yo says that Wasp has charisma and swag that makes the ladies swarm. With images of a comic book saying, "Back in Action," an image of Mars, and boxing gloves, the panel initially thinks that Wasp could be a boxer, but the swag and the voice make them think differently.

Singing Justin Timberlake's "Rock Your Body," Wasp has immense ease on stage. He has an R&B undertone in his vocals that makes the panel believe this could be a seasoned performer. In honor of sports night, each masked singer has brought an athletic shoe that represents their life. For Wasp, it is a honeycomb-adorned pair of basketball sneakers. Interesting! Wasp's exceptional performance leads to guesses, including Taye Diggs, Bruno Mars, and Jason Derulo. Are they onto something? While the guesses seem like a stretch, Wasp may have longevity this season.

When Goo got on stage, no one quite knew what they were seeing. Goo's Masked Ambassador is Keenan Allen, formally known as Season 9's Gargoyle. With a connection to Kennan Allen and an image of a tackle box, it makes sense that Goo could be a football player. And then, in his clue package, he says he was oozing with emotion as he was really sensitive, so he turned to music. There are interesting images of a train pulling disco balls and a French Horn. Could this all be a red herring?

For his performance, Goo sings "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, and it's sensational. There is such range and control that if this is an athlete, they have been sitting on a major secret! Goo's shoe is a gold cleat, which Goo says to focus on the soul (or is it the sole?) So, is this a football player? Likely not. The panel will offer the guesses of Jon Batiste, Shaboozey, and Khalid. Ambitious guesses, but another competitor has entered the ring.

Is There a 'Gossip Girl' In the House?