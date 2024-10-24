It's a Barbie World, and The Masked Singer is living in it. To celebrate all things pink and plastic, the four remaining celebrities from Group B take on hits from Barbie. Now, perhaps Ken Jeong didn't get the memo, but the Community star is the only one not to dress in their best retro garb. Why? Because we need a segue for him to sing "I'm Just Ken," the showstopping Oscar-nominated track from the film. I wonder which masked celebrity opted not to sing it.

After the wonderfully chaotic performance, the night officially becomes a party as the four remaining singers prove eliminating anyone will be quite difficult. The reason the iconic toy was honored with her own night is that Barbie is celebrating her 65th anniversary! Feel old yet? It's time to step inside the Barbie Dreamhouse to see what clues emerge.

Bluebell Sings the Night Away and Drops Some Punny Clues

Image via Fox

Bluebell kicks off the evening with her clue package, discussing her career. She says that, as a young seedling, she believed she could be a star. She wrote a list of all her goals and never questioned how they would manifest. Next to her list, there is an image of a blue dragon. Bluebell shares that after she got her first break, everything that could possibly go wrong did go wrong. She says that her career wilted, money dried up, and she struggled to make stems meet. She never stopped believing in herself and started watering a new talent that bloomed. In terms of general clues, Bluebell's was just that. General. Bluebell could have been for literally any celebrity in Hollywood.

After Bluebell's very punny clue package, she sings "Dance the Night Away" by Dua Lipa. Her performance is fully serving girly pop. Her voice is quite interesting on this track. She may not give a full dance performance, but she keeps you on your feet. In honor of Barbie Night, each singer brings out a toy that best represents them. For Bluebell, she presents an astronaut as she is ready to take them out of this world ever since her arrival. Now, even if there is a voice changer in play, it is very obvious that an accent is detected. This leads us to believe further that this is very likely Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia. But the panel, well...they're not even in orbit. Using space movies as the basis, the panel guesses Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, and Lindsay Lohan. Well, it is a celebratory night, so there is no need to knock down their terrible guesses.

Barbie Night Was a Great Night for Goo and Wasp

Close

It's time to say, "I Goo." For Goo's clue package, he shares with the most important person in his wife, the future Mrs. Goo. Now that we know Goo is engaged, he shares that they met at a theme park. She reached out her hand to ask him to dance, and at that moment, he melted out of kindness, playfulness, and confidence. He met his mushy match. Included in the clue package is an image of a church robe and a golden ticket. Once again, not the most revealing of clues, but congrats on your enGOOgement!

With a performance for the future Mrs. Goo, Goo takes on former The Masked Singer winner Ne-Yo's track, "Miss Independent." Once again, Goo proves he's got the goods. He's got the soul and the voice of a star. With the panel on their feet, they see a front-runner in the midst. For Goo's clue, his toy is a Malibu Barbie Dream House. Beyond that, Goo says that this is fitting because Robin Thicke is a fan. Well, this got interesting! With Robin Thicke, who lives in Malibu, thinking it might be a neighbor, he just throws out Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard "Gerry" Butler, but he knows that's not who the vocalist is. The other guesses include Al Green, CeeLo Green, Johnny Gill, and Kirk Franklin.

Next up, in one of the more emotional moments of the night, Wasp shares the story of his dream house where he lived with a dozen family members. He says there was so much love there, but it was just missing his dad. He felt like he didn't know his purpose without guidance, so when he ventured out into the world, he had to learn to stand alone. When he made it big, his whole family was proud of him when he returned home. And would you believe it, there was his dad. They spoke one-on-one, and his dad said he was proud of him. Now, he felt like he had limitless potential. There are images of a crab and a ladder in the clue package as well.

To marry the emotional clue package comes a heartfelt rendition of "Skyscraper" by The Masked Singer special guest alum Demi Lovato. It's a performance that is as smooth as honey. The panel is in love with his dulcet tones and impressive connection to his softer side. The entire panel was moved to tears. For his toy, he shares two Barbies on a stage, sharing that he takes his live performances to new heights. The guesses from the panel include Miguel, Frank Ocean, and Daveed Diggs. Can any of them be onto something? At least they're a bit more logical!

Chess Piece Is Out and Unmasked, Were You Surprised?

Image via Fox

This week, we learn that Chess Piece has a special connection to Barbie. In her clue package, she says that she was a rich target for others to tease as she holds up an image of herself on the playground. She says she loved Barbie but was not allowed to play with her. With images of an orange tree and Cleopatra, she reveals that the criticism and scrutiny over the years made her question everything she loved about herself. But, the one thing that was missing all along was Barbie. She bought them for herself and proved that it's never too late to have a happy childhood! She then drops a bomb that they even modeled a Barbie after her. It's the biggest clue of the night!

There to celebrate every woman out there, Chess Piece sings "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan. Once again, she sings in a higher register that shows a distinct tone. The panel believes they are familiar with Chess Piece's voice. Chess Piece certainly makes moves! When the Men-in-Pink bring out her toy, it is revealed to be a Barbie vanity with her actual Barbie that was modeled after her. Anyone who is a fan of this person instantly knows that this Barbie is the one made in tribute to Laverne Cox. The guesses from the panel include Tyra Banks, Misty Copeland, and Issa Rae.

Despite a fun night of celebration, Barbie Night needs at least one casualty to go home to play with their own Barbies. Sadly, the singer with the least votes is Chess Piece. The panel knew they were all wrong, but they gave their final guesses with such conviction. Robin Thicke stays with Misty Copeland, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg goes with Serena Williams, Ken Jeong says Issa Rae, and Rita Ora lands on Tyra Banks. Are they right? Absolutely not! Chess Piece is none other than the inspiring Laverne Cox! With only three masks remaining, next week is 60s night! Will they be able to swing into the 60s with ease? Expect a lot of soul from these Group B finalists!

8 10 The Masked Singer Even with wild gueses, Barbie Night was a solid night of performances. Pros Barbie night produced four exceptional numbers.

The panel had a blast, even if they were occasionally moved to tears.

The unmasked celebrity is iconic! Cons The panel makes guesses that are simply unserious

Watch on Hulu