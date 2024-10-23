Calling all sports fans! The Masked Singer Season 12 introduced five new characters as they celebrated Sports Nights. With two special guests giving play-by-play all night long, The Masked Singer Group B is destined to keep the competition tough! Time to welcome Wasp, Chess Piece, Bluebell, Goo, and Dust Bunny to The Masked Singer family!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What Was the Theme of Episode 4 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

To kick off Group B, the five new masked singers celebrated Sports Night. To celebrate the theme, Joel McHale and Nikki Glaser provided comedic color commentary throughout the episode.

Who Is Wasp?

Group B kicked off with the debut of Wasp. As seen with Group B, the Masked Ambassador twist returned. For Wasp, his Masked Ambassador was Season 10's Cow, Ne-Yo. In the clue package, there was a comic book strip that read, "Back in Action." Ne-Yo revealed that he had known Wasp since they were on the scene and had used his words of wisdom. With an image of a boxing glove, Ne-Yo revealed that Wasp grew up in a tough neighborhood but has since been on the biggest screens and stages in the world. There was an additional image of Mars as well as Ne-Yo saying that Wasp has charisma, swag, as the ladies swarmed.

For his Sports Night performance, Wasp sang "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake. It was a very strong performance that made the panel feel this person was trained in singing. This week, the masked singers introduced a clue based on their favorite athletic shoes. Wasp's shoe was a basketball sneaker with a hive painted on it. The panel made some strong guesses! Some of the guesses included Taye Diggs from Rita Ora, Bruno Mars from Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Jason DeRulo from Robin Thicke. While the clues aren't quite telling, the link to Wasp's identity may be his Masked Ambassador and his voice, which is why we think that Wasp maybe Mario. Ne-Yo has previously penned songs for Mario, so the connection is real.

Who Is Chess Piece?

Chess Piece came onto the stage in style, so it makes sense that Chess Piece is Nikki Glaser's most fashion-forward friend. Glaser is Chess Piece's Masked Ambassador and reveals that she never thought she'd be there. She says that Chess Piece was like a pawn without protection. She revealed that people doubted them their whole life, but they had to believe in themselves and make bold moves across the board. There are a lot of images in the clue package, including a pair of lips, a lockbox, and a roped-off area with four winning masked singer costumes. Nikki Glaser, who was on set, didn't reveal a thing. She said, "As much as I love to gossip, your secret is safe with me."

Chess Piece came out on stage to sing "Believe" by Cher. She had a really strong voice that, once again, proved that the competition is stiff this season. For the athletic shoe clue, she presented a tennis shoe because, like tennis, the game starts off "love serving love." The panel went quite wild with their guesses. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it could be tennis legend Serena Williams. Ken Jeong thought it was Regina King. But Rita Ora may have had the most interesting guess of Ashley Graham. We don't think that the panel is correct, but it could be someone like Laverne Cox or even RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon, masking her voice. Jinkx Monsoon is already a winner, so it would make sense to see them enter the winner's circle in their clue package. We're going to need another set of clues!

Who Is Bluebell?

Before Bluebell could make her official debut, we needed to meet her Masked Ambassador. It was none other than Season 2's Ladybug, Kelly Osbourne. She was there to dish out some top-secret info on her fabulous friend on garden gossip. With the image of "TMS Magazine," Osbourne says that she knows a thing or two about tabloid fodder and even made headlines together. Osbourne shared that as her career was blossoming, the rumor mill went wild with alleged relationships with rock stars, billionaires, and even royals. We learn that she is "kinda having a moment," as well as seeing images of a guitar with a phoenix and blue jeans.

Bluebell made her vocal debut with Pat Benatar's "We Belong." It was yet another strong performance on the night. She revealed her athletic shoes to be a pair of rollerblades. She said that she rolls with the situation and tries to rock it out. The panel guessed that Bluebell could be Taylor Momsen, Ellie Goulding, Paris Hilton, or Leighton Meester. Based on the clues revolving around the headline clues, this might be Natalie Imbruglia. Kelly Osbourne made headlines during the 2002 Aria Awards for shading Natalie Imbruglia. Additionally, she has been romantically linked to Richard Branson and Prince Harry.

Who Is Dust Bunny?

Every season needs a goof. This season, it's Dust Bunny. The iconic Dick Van Dyke, the Gnome from Season 9, served as Dust Bunny's Masked Ambassador. After seeing a sign reading "Earthquake Zone," Dick Van Dyke shares that singing has always been a secret ambition of Dust Bunny. They started in the business making coffee before being a stand in for rehearsal. They then found out they had a face for TV, where they then collected quite a list of co-stars." Those images included those from Anne Hathaway, David Bowie, and Marlon Brando, though he joked that no one has ever seen that footage.

For Dust Bunny's performance, he took on the Neil Diamond classic, "Sweet Caroline." The infamous sing-a-long song got the crowd in on the action, despite their mediocre singing ability. For their athletic shoes, he revealed a pair of ice skates. These blades of glory made Ken Jeong believe that this was Will Ferrell. Jenny McCarthy thought it was Ferrell's Talladega Night's co-star, John C. Reilly. Rita Ora went wild by saying it was Jay Leno. We knew, strictly based on the voice, that it was Andy Richter. So who is it? Keep reading to find out!

Who Is Goo?

In one of the wildest costumes of the bunch, it was time to meet Goo. For his Masked Ambassador, Goo's clues were presented by Kennan Allen, Gargoyle from Season 9. Allen said that Goo wanted to tackle everything in his way. There is an image of a tackle box. Could this be a fellow football player? Allen said that Goo was oozing with emotions. When their older brother started playing guitar, he found his escape. There is an image of a train carrying disco balls and a French horn. Goo was a music nerd and appeared in an a capella group and music labs.

For their performance, Goo sang "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims. It was a soulful performance that ended up pairing perfectly with his athletic shoes: gold cleats that are the soul of the shoes. Ken Joeng thought it was Soul's Jon Batiste. Robin Thicke guesses Shaboozey. Rita thought it was Khalid. We think the football clues are a clear sign that Goo, too, is a football star. It's possible that it is Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner. Turner has gone viral for his videos singing, as well as performing the National Anthem at the Los Angeles and Los Angeles Kings games.

Who Was Eliminated on Episode 4 of 'The Masked Singer?'

For Sports Night, the lowest voted celebrity would be voted out and would have to be Unmasked. Sadly, it was the end of the line for Dust Bunny. The panel stuck with their guns for their final guesses. Ken Jeong stuck with Will Ferrell, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said John C. Reilly, Rita said Jay Leno, and Robin Thicke went with Chevy Chase. In the end, the Richter Scale was rocked as Dust Bunny was Andy Richter!

What Theme Is Next?

For the second night of competition for the four remaining singers, Group B will be singing songs for Barbie Night.

