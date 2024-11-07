Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 12 Episode 6.

It's time to have some fun, fun, fun as it's The Masked Singer Season 12 Group B Finals! The three contenders, Goo, Wasp, and Bluebell kick off the night with a performance of "Fun, Fun, Fun" by The Beach Boys. They certainly set the tone for '60s Night! The panel, all decked out in their own favorite '60s frocks, has a tough decision on their hands. Will the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell be used? One masked singer will move on. But is this the Group that has the most deserving group of competitors to have two representatives in the Quarter Finals?

It's the grooviest era of all, but host Nick Cannon reveals that this night will not be all peace and love. Considered by the panel as the most competitive group thus far, The Masked Singer does not disappoint when it comes to talent. Household names? Now that's a different story. With a potential double elimination hanging in the balance, it's another exciting night of musical celebration.

We Are Torn To See Bluebell Eliminated

It's time for Bluebell to show off her talent. In her clue package, she reveals that she loves singing, dancing, and expressing her creativity because there was a time when she did not have a drop of inspiration in her bucket. She was at the top of her field, but when things stopped going her way, she wondered if anyone would still love her. Her ideas dried up. She had writer's block. But it all changed when she became a mother as the inspiration came flowing back. While her clue package doesn't reveal too many new ideas, there are images of a torn-up carnival ticket and a jar of sugar. Could Bluebell's identity be hiding in plain sight? Well, if you're TORN, just go listen to this artist's hit record of the same name.

For her performance, Bluebell let loose with her take on "Do You Love Me" by The Contours." She captures the heart and soul of the '60s with her fun performance. Vocally, it's not as dominating as her counterparts, but when it comes to getting the audience to dance along, they mash potatoed right in the crowd. Representing strong women everywhere, the panel loves her for sure. Her Invention of the '60s is the iconic Easy Bake Oven. So what does Bluebell cook up? Well, a Vegimite sandwich, of course! We knew that this was likely someone from Down Under, but this clue confirms all suspicions. This must be Natalie Imbruglia! Are the judges torn over who this is? Ken Jeong believes it's Rose Byrne, as he states that she was in the movie Neighbors with Seth Rogan. Bluebell knows that Jeong is both right and wrong since Imbruglia portrayed Beth Brennan on the hit Australian series Neighbours. Rita Ora guesss a different Neighbours star, the pop diva herself, Kylie Minogue, while Jenny thinks it's Naomi Watts.

As stated at the top of the show, the audience and panel would vote for their favorite singer, and the singer with the least number of votes would be unmasked. Sadly, it is the end of the line for Bluebell. For their final guesses, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg says Naomi Watts, Robin Thicke goes with Isla Fisher, Ken Jeong selects Rose Byrne, and Rita Ora says Kylie Minogue. Unfortunately for the panel, none of them are correct. Bluebell officially is Natalie Imbruglia!

The House of Rising Goo Delivers One of the Best Performances of the Show