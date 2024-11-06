The Group B singers took on Barbie for a fun evening celebrating the doll's big anniversary. With lots of pink and lots of plastic, Barbie Night on The Masked Singer was nothing but fun that brought out immense emotions. With one celebrity being unmasked, the panel called it one of the best nights of competition ever!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. BUT, because of the World Series, the next new episode will be November 6th. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

What Was the Theme of Episode 5 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

For the second round of Group B competition, the four remaining celebrities took on songs related to Barbie. They also presented toy clues that stumped the panel but surely helped us!

Who Is Bluebell?

For Bluebell's clue package, she revealed that as a young seedling, she believed she could be a star. She wrote a list of all her goals and never questioned that she could manifest them. With images including a blue dragon, she revealed that after her first break, she thought nothing could go wrong, but everything sure did! She shared that her career wilted, her money dried up, and found herself struggling to make stems meet. She never stopped believing in herself and started watering a new talent where a new career bloomed.

Bluebell sang "Dance the Night Away" by Dua Lipa from Barbie. She had a lot of fun, bringing the energy and excitement of the night. It was a strong performance that then led to her sharing her toy clue: Astronaut Barbie. Because the panel was stuck on the astronaut of it all, the panel guessed the likes of Amy Adams and Anne Hathaway. There was even a wild guess of Lindsay Lohan. We think that the clues may not have revealed anything that might lead us to anything new, and therefore, we still believe that this is Natalie Imbruglia.

Who Is Goo?

Goo continued to bring new insight into his fame. In his clue package, he said that Barbie was all about empowering young women and showing them they can achieve their dreams. He dropped a bomb that there is a future Mrs. Goo as he is engaged! He shared that they met at a theme park. She asked him to dance, and he melted out of kindness, playfulness, and confidence. He met his mushy match. With an image of a church robe, the panel felt that was the clue that would give them their answer.

Good goo girl, Goo is good! For his performance of "Miss Independent" by Ne-Yo, he got the judges excited for more. He is one of the best entertainers this season. With his toy being a Malibu Barbie Dream House, Robin Thicke was confident that perhaps Goo, who he said Robin is a fan of, might be one of his neighbors, Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard Butler. The other panelists felt the church robe and last week's soul train clue could lead to Al Green, Ceelo Green, Kirk Franklin, or Johnny Gill. Unfortunately, they're pretty far off. Unfortunately, they are very far off. We think it most certainly is Kobie Turner, who is recently engaged.

Who Is Chess Piece?

Barbie Night was a personal one for Chess Piece, as host Nick Cannon revealed that this celebrity has a Barbie inspired by her. In her clue package, she said that as a kid, she was a rich target for others to tease as there was a photo of her on the playground. She said that while she loved Barbie, she wasn't allowed to play with her. With an image of an orange tree and Cleopatra, she said the criticism and scrutiny over the years made her question everything that she loved about herself. She took control of her board, revealing that the thing missing all along was Barbie! She bought them for herself, saying it's never too late to have a happy childhood.

Chess Piece honored every woman out there with a performance of "I'm Every Woman" by Chaka Khan. It was a powerful performance that was quite personal to her. For her toy, she presented a Barbie sitting at a vanity. She said that she had the life-size version at home. The panel didn't realize that she wasn't talking about the vanity, but of the Barbie itself. For those who are a fan of this celebrity, the toy in question was the Barbie of herself. With that clue in mind, Rita Ora felt that it might be Tyra Banks, though she wouldn't be wrong that her friend, Ashley Graham, too, has a Barbie made in her likeness. Robin Thicke was convinced that it might have been Misty Copeland. Who is that? Keep reading to find out!

Who Is Wasp?

Wasp had a very emotional evening. In his clue package, he said he had his own dream house, but it took him a while to realize it. He lived with a dozen family members, but his dad was missing. He said he didn't know his purpose without him, so he ventured out into the world and stood on his own. He revealed that when he made it big, his whole family was there, including his dad. His dad told him that he was proud of him. It made Wasp feel like he had limitless potential. With images of a ladder and a crab, the panel thought that perhaps some ocean-themed individuals might be Wasp.

For his performance, Wasp sang "Skyscraper" by Demi Lovato. It was an emotionally-driven performance that caught the panel on their feet. For his toy clue, he shared a toy stage as he has performed on some of the world's biggest stages. The panel felt this could be Miguel, Frank Ocean, or Daveed Diggs. The crab clue was major to Wasp's hometown, not his name. We think this is Mario, who grew up in Baltimore, known for its crabs!

Who Was Eliminated on Episode 5 of 'The Masked Singer?'

Unfortunately, the celebrity who received the lowest number of votes from the panel and the live audience was Chess Piece. The panel's final guesses included Misty Copeland, Serena Williams, Issa Rae, and Tyra Banks. The panel was completely wrong as it was revealed that Chess Piece was Laverne Cox!

What Theme Is Next?

Image via Fox

The remaining three celebrities from Group B will be partaking in 60s Night! Will Wasp, Bluebell, or Goo be unmasked or will the panel use the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell?

Stream on Hulu