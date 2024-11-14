With the final group entering The Masked Singer arena, the night kicks off with host Nick Cannon playing a DJ to get the crowd hyped. With music festivals continuing to be all the rage, Season 12's Group C partakes in the first annual Who Are You Fest. Five brand-new characters have emerged to compete for that coveted Golden Masked Trophy. Will the winner be from this group?

We are given an exclusive VIP Pass into the action that Cannon says includes exclusive goodies, clues, and a massive celebrity unmasking. I suppose that the magnitude of celebrity is all relative. For the final time this season, the Masked Ambassador twist is back. Let's see if those previous alums can help guide us to our five new celebrity identities.

It's a Good Knight for a Mystery

Royal Knight kicks off Who Are You Fest as she struts out with confidence. For Royal Knight's Masked Ambassador, it's a reality star and Season 11's Afghan Hound, Savannah Chrisley. After passing it off to Royal Knight, she says that as a young girl, she thought she'd have a fairy tale life, so she went on a quest for it. She says there was no fantasy as there was heartbreak around every corner, but she learned how to protect herself with layers of armor to make her the warrior she is today. Royal Knight shouts into a megaphone with "The T" written on it, "I broke free from you and I, and had to learn how to be me." Royal Knight doesn't care about castles or kings as long as she is giving some major main character energy. Also included in her clue package is a television remote that she uses a sword, as well as a single glass slipper. Could Savannah Chrisley's fierce friend be a reality star too?

For her debut performance, Royal Knight takes on Lady Gaga's "You and I." There is a slight twang in her vocals that leads us to believe that this shiny celebrity could be Southern. While her voice isn't perfect, she can carry a tune as well as present an exceptional stage presence. It is a brilliant way to kick off Group C. Like all good music festivals should have, The Masked Singer provides the new celebrity's clues via the merch wall. For Royal Knight, her hoodie says "Ready to Sleigh." It's giving Christmas! Royal Knight tells the panel that no matter the season, she's ready to sleigh the competition. The panel decides to lean away from reality names, opting for a mix of television and movie stars, including Ashley Tisdale, Lily James, and Hayden Panettiere. But do they have any connection to Christmas?

There's a mystery to solve and it's the identity of Sherlock Hound. Presenting Sherlock Hound is Season 3's Rhino, Barry Zito. The former MLB vet says that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but Sherlock Hound begs to differ. Sherlock Hound shares that his whole family was into music, including his grandma, who taught it, and his old man, who played the keys. When he heard rock and roll, it released a passion inside. It was a mystery he had to solve that took him to campfires, dive bars, and tour buses. Barry Zito says that he and Sherlock Hound have had some of the best jam sessions together. There were images of Sherlock Hound playing the guitar, wearing an eye patch, and holding a diamond record. While we could have another switch and bait of an athlete who is an exceptional singer, we're feeling that this old dog might be a music veteran.

Sherlock Hound comes out with a rich tone as he sings "Under the Bridge" by Red Hot Chili Peppers. While many celebrities tend to explore music out of their comfort zone, this song choice feels very safe and in his wheelhouse. His stage presence was a lot of "rock and sway," like a rock star without the crutch of their instrument. For the merch wall clue, Sherlock Hound shares a t-shirt that says, "#1 Hit." He knows what it is like to be number one in the world. The panel stays in the world of rock with guests ranging from Eddie Vedder, Gavin Rossdale, Chad Kroeger, and Brandon Boyd. It's certainly feeling like they're in the right world!

Could There Be Child Stars Under the Masks?

Close

Now, it's time for Ice King. His Masked Ambassador is Hanson, the Russian Dolls from Season 5. They say they are keeping the secret of their chill friend, Ice King. Ice King has topped the charts globally, sold out the largest stadiums, and was given the royal treatment like he was one of The Beatles. He says that he ruled the school, but says that Hollywood can be a little cold, so he ran away. He went into a deep freeze that lasted for years, but now he found the courage to come back and stand in the spotlight once again. With an image of a passport and a chocolate pop, Ice King shares that he is here as an icebreaker to bring it back to what he loves most: singing. It's his way to ease his way back into music. The biggest hint in this clue package is Hanson revealing that they helped Ice King get their start.

Ice King is a showman from the second they hit the stage. He can break free and melt everyone's hearts with his performance of "Tonight Tonight" by Hot Chelle Rae. His voice is a bit of a character voice. It's got early 2000s vibes. It very much sounds like it could be Nickelodeon star Drake Bell. His merch wall item is a hoodie that says, "Dop the Fire Beat." He has dropped a fire beat around the world but says, "Tonight has been the most lit." The panel is all over the place with their guesses. They include Diplo, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Pete Wentz, Joe Jonas, and Mr. Beast. Can any of them be anywhere close?

It's time for a sweet treat, Strawberry Shortcake. Her Masked Ambassador is Hayley Orrantia, Season 7's Ringmaster. In her clue package, Strawberry Shortcake says when she was young, she dreamed of going to a festival with her in the lineup. Even though she believed she was headline material, she sat on the sidelines watching everyone have all the fun for years. There are images of social media posts that led to Strawberry Shortcake sharing how she got the call to open one of the most iconic festivals. She says it was the sweetest one ever, a slow burn, but the best things in life are worth the wait. Hayley Orrantia says that Strawberry Shortcake has been by her side for her biggest milestones and is so happy to be there for her. Who is her famous headlining friend?

For her debut performance, Strawberry Shortcake showed off why she is a festival star with her performance of "Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves. It is very intimate and controlled. The panel knows they have another contender on their hands. For her merch wall, Strawberry Shortcake shares a t-shirt with two drama masks saying, "Break a Leg." She says that her breakthrough role showed the world her potential. It's very possible that Strawberry Shortcake could be Orrantia's Goldbergs co-star AJ Michalka. Beyond acting, AJ Michalka is known for singing alongside her sister Aly Michalka in the group Aly & AJ. Plus, Aly & AJ are infamous for their hit single, "Potential Breakup Song." The panel goes in a different direction, guessing Renee Rapp, Lana Del Rey, and Rachel Zegler.

Macaron Brings An Inspirational Story to 'The Masked Singer'

Image via Fox

It's the groovy Macaron's turn to stump the celebrities. For her Masked Ambassador, she gets some help from Season 6's Mallard, Willie Robertson. He says that if anyone can tell how life can change in an instant, it's his friend Macaron. She says growing up, life was pretty sweet until her life changed forever, like she was struck by lighting. She says that instead of her spirit crumbling, she dug deep, fought hard, and started from scratch. There is a clapboard that says "The Real Macaron," making us wonder if this is another reality star. She is there acting on her half-baked dream of singing her heart out on The Masked Singer. There was also a moment when Macaron was holding a photo of AnnaSophia Robb. Is she the missing link? Could Macaron be a famous face that AnnaSophia Robb played? Perhaps surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton?

While her costume easily makes her look like she could be Tiger King star Carole Baskin, it's certainly not her. Macaron sings her heart out, but she is no professional singer like some of the major contenders this season. She gives a fun first and last performance. With Bethany Hamilton at the top of mind, Macaron's costume is unique as the character is holding a tray of macarons with her left arm, which does not move while she performs. Could this have been another clue? Her merch wall t-shirt says, "Unstoppable. Blooming all year long." The panel is, once again, going all over the place with guesses including Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Monica Lewinsky, Ariana Madix, or any of The Real Housewives. But it isn't until the cut-in after the commercial break that Rita Ora figures out the mystery.

It is revealed that Macaron is the first singer eliminated from Group C. Per usual, the panel offers their final guesses. Robin Thicke will keep with Ariana Madix, Ken Jeong sticks with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, but it's Rita Ora, joined by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, who uses Rita's sleuth skills to guess Bethany Hamiton. It is officially revealed to be Bethany Hamilton. While the star power may not have been as big as Nick Cannon hyped, her emotional and inspirational story is what this show is all about.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

