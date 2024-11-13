And just like that, another celebrity is unmasked! With the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell available to ring, the panelists felt it would be a shame to lose two incredible voices from Group B. Unlike Group A, only ONE celebrity was unmasked, as two Group B singers are moving to The Masked Singer Season 12 quarterfinals. But before we get there, Group C is about to show off their singing skills!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

What Was the Theme of Episode 6 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

For the Group B finals, Bluebell, Goo, and Wasp sang songs to the theme of "The 60s!" Paired with each song was a clue reminiscent of an invention from the 1960s.

Who Is Bluebell?

In Bluebell's clue package, she reveals that she loves singing and dancing while expressing her creativity. There was a time when she did not have a drop of inspiration in her bucket. She said that she was at the top of her field, but when things stopped going her way, she was left wondering will anyone still love hr. Her ideas dried up, and she couldn't put two words together. She said that everything changed when she became a mom, as inspiration came flowing back. In the clue package, there was an image of a torn-up carnival ticket and a jar of sugar.

For her 60s performance, Bluebell sang "Do You Love Me" by The Contours. It was a slick performance that brought out the fun side of Bluebell. When it came to her invention of the 60s, the Men in Black revealed an Easy Bake Oven with a Vegemite sandwich inside. This immediately clued in the judges that this celebrity must be Australian. The guesses included Aussie sensations Rose Byrne, Kylie Minogue, and Naomi Watts. They had the right country, but did they have the right celeb? Who is that?

Who Is Goo?

Goo shared that making it to the Group B finals made Goo feel all warm and gooey inside. He said he's just fully believing in himself. He revealed that he once had a major goal and scraped up just enough money to make it. He was on borrowed slime, pun intended. He says he worked harder than anyone else. He got a rare call that changed everything, as this past year has been far out. On the rise to greatness, he said nothing is impossible if you bet on yourself. In his clue package, there was an image of a chess piece rook and a music stand with a baton and sheet music. But it's that chess piece that should give away the answer.

For his performance, Goo sang an impeccable version of "House of the Rising Sun" by The Animals. It was quite powerful and evocative, getting the judges to melt in the palm of his goo. His Invention of the 60s was a bowl of Jell-O with a whistle inside. Pair that with the rook, and you know that this is easily NFL Rookie of the Year contender Kobie Turner. The panel initially guessed this could be Anthony Hamilton, Brian McKnight, or Leon Bridges.

Who Is Wasp?

For Wasp, he shared that he felt like a superhero underneath the wasp armor. In his life, he revealed that there had been one hero he admired the most: his mom. She was creative and loved Halloween. He revealed that she protected him from monsters under the bed and the neighborhood kids who stole his bike. As she got older, he said that he saw cracks in her armor. He tried to save her, but no amount of money or love could mend her broken wings. He said that being there has brought him so much joy, and that she would want to steal the costume and wear it herself. In his clue package, there was an image of a stethoscope.

Wasp continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. HIs performance of "Ain't No Way" by Aretha Franklin brought the judges to tears. His performance cemented him as a legend of The Masked Singer. His Invention of the '60s was an ATM with a million-dollar bill. The judges felt that this could be Craig David, Eric Benet, or Jason Derulo, but there was one judge, Rita Ora, who said who we think it is: Mario.

Who Was Eliminated in 'The Masked Singer' Group B Finals?

For the first elimination of the night, the audience and panel were tasked to vote for their favorite performer of the night. The contestant with the least number of votes would be immediately unmasked. Sadly, the lowest-scoring singer was Bluebell. For the judges final gusses, Jenny McCarthy Wahlburg said Naomi Watts, Robin Thicke went with Isla Fisher, Ken claimed it was Rose Byrne, and Rita Ora selected Kylie Minogue. They were all incorrect as this was, in fact, Natalie Imbruglia! The torn carnival ticket was a direct clue to her chart-topping hit song "Torn."

Was the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell Rung?

In the Battle Royal, Wasp and Goo sang their own renditions of "I Head It Through the Grapevine" by Marvin Gaye. Wasp was deemed the winner, meaning the panel had to make a guess as to the identity of Goo, even though they didn't want to. The final guesses were Anthony Hamilton for Rita Ora, Brian McKnight for Ken Jeong, Johnny Gill for Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Leon Bridges for Robin Thicke. Both Goo and Wasp impressed the panel so much that Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg led the charge to ring the Ding Dong, Keep It On Bell, saving Goo from unmasking. This means a second celebrity was not unmasked and both Goo and Wasp will be moving into The Masked Singer Season 12 quarterfinals alongside Buffaloes.

Who Is Competing in Group C?

Close

With Group B over, five new masks are about to do battle in Group C. The new masks are Sherlock Hound, Ice King, Macaron, Royal Knight, and Strawberry Shortcake.

What Is the Next Theme?

Image via Fox

To kick off Group C, the five new celebrities will compete in Who Are You Fest. The five songs the masked celebrities will sing are bound to lead to clues to their identities.

Stream on Hulu