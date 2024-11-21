Who's ready to throw their hands up because they're playing our song? It's Miley Cyrus Night on The Masked Singer Season 12, and the remaining four Group C contestants came in like a wrecking ball! With so much talent this season, it gets more difficult to lose anyone, but the celebration of knowing a celebrity before they're revealed is part of the fun!

To kick off the evening's festivities, Strawberry Shortcake, Sherlock Hound, Royal Knight, and Ice King unite for a rousing rendition of the Miley Cyrus classic "Party in the USA." It's a precursor to the extraordinary songbook the former Disney kid has. Did they do her justice? We can't stop and we won't stop celebrating and giving Miley her flowers! Too much? Let's get into it! But first, as a reminder, Robin Thicke has a very infamous connection to Miley Cyrus. VMAs 2013 anyone? Good times.

Sherlock Hound Stumps the Panel in 'The Masked Singer'

The first of four Miley bangers comes courtesy of Sherlock Hound. In his clue package, he says that, just like Miley, he was known for being free-spirited and fun. When he was younger, he ran wild, crazy, and free as he was always gunning for a challenge. He says, as he holds a stuffed bull, he found himself in the bullpen with his biggest case yet. He broke a nearly century-long curse after many men before him failed to do so. But with his band behind him, he didn't roll over and got them out of this jam and single-handedly broke the curse as they claimed their spot in history. He went on to reinvent himself after that, and just like Miley, he can't forget the glory days. Now, if this clue doesn't help, then nothing will.

Between the mention of glory days and the bullpen, combined with last week's clues from Masked Ambassador Barry Zito, it's certainly an MLB pitcher behind that mask. But what team would he have had to play for that broke a massive curse like that? The Boston Red Sox, of course! Which pitcher made history when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series? Put a pin in it, and we'll tell you soon.

For his Miley track, Sherlock Hound sings "Used To Be Young." Last week he rocked out, this week he shows a softer side. His voice is strong in the song, even with sincerity and vulnerability coming through. He can bring out the depth of his voice. His pitch is perfect. He certainly came out of the bullpen, and it's a relief! Get it? The baseball pun? For his additional clue, The Men in Black bring out a clue that is a connection to Miley herself. His clue is a blonde wig. He says that Hannah Montana is not the only one with gorgeous long hair. The panel still believes this is a rock star, and they think this is either Adam Levine, Johnny Resnick, Scott Stapp, Hosier, Brandon Flowers, or Nate Reuss. But then, Sherlock Hound throws a curveball as he says that Jenny McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg, loves him. The man is a Boston native! Unfortunately, the panel still strikes out with their guesses, as this is almost definitely All-Star pitcher Bronson Arroyo.

The Ladies Shine on Miley Night

It's time for Strawberry Shortcake to sweeten up the night. In her clue package, she says that Miley Night hits close to home for her because she and Miley had the same dreams cooking and the same recipe for success. They both grew up in front of the world, and both lived the sweet life. At one point, they even shared a stage. Oh, and they even hobnobbed with the same famous brothers and even landed on each other when they broke their hearts. She says it's fitting that she's singing one of Miley's most iconic breakup songs. Her video clip shows images of an apple and a mug with a skull and bones. With all the clues from the past two weeks, it's clear that, like Miley, this is another Disney kid. And another Disney kid who dated a Jonas Brother. But who? Put a pin in it, and we'll tell you!

Strawberry Shortcake swings big and takes on "Wrecking Ball." She has exceptional control and power in her voice. She takes the iconic song to a whole new level. It's almost grander than the original. Her clue connection to Miley is boxing gloves, as Miley was always in her corner and was even by her side when she made her debut. The guesses include Chloe Fineman, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdale. Based on all the clues, this former teen actress appeared in a sweet movie called My Super Sweet Sixteen: The Movie. While Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas, this celebrity dated Joe Jonas. It seems like Strawberry Shortcake is AJ Michalka!

With Royal Knight up, her clue package is less obvious than others. She says, just like Miley Cyrus had so many chapters, so has she. While she may have been standing on the stage in shiny, protective armor for so much of her life, she felt broken. A series of bad relationships, betrayals, and heartbreaks left her feeling shattered and, worst of all, feeling like it was her fault. She knew love was out there for her, so she continued fighting. Just as her world was falling apart, she saw someone on the horizon, a beacon of light calling her to safety. Now he's her north star. She looks to him when she's lost, as he calls her his warrior. It's why she broke into tears the first time she saw her Royal Knight costume. He is the knight she found in total darkness. In her clue package, there is an image of a gumball machine. Could the gumball machine be a hint to last season's Gumball, Scott Porter? Could this person starred on a show with Scott Porter called Friday Night Lights? Put a pin in it, and we'll get to it!

Royal Knight slows it down with her rendition of "When I Look At You." It's a beautiful song that brings out a bit of a country twang in her voice. Royal Knight is easy on stage and has a solid vocal. Royal Knight brings breathtaking strength in her performance. Her Miley connection clue is a Nashville sign. The panel believes this could be Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kate Hudson, or Aubrey Plaza. Now, with a connection to Scott Porter and Friday Night Lights alongside the major hint of being called a warrior, Royal Knight is likely Jana Kramer! She appeared on Friday Night Lights before becoming a country star. Her latest single is titled "Warrior."

Ice King Is Defrosted

Ice King pulls deep into a personal story for his clue package. For those who have an inkling of what has been going on in the world of former child stars, Ice King's clue package tells you exactly who this is. He says he and Miley have a lot in common as they know the media can be totally uncool. This year, he has been through a firestorm of press. He says he finally felt ready to tell his truth to the world, but instantly regretted it. He wanted them to pull the story, knowing these words were going to be all over the news and internet, but the power was out of reach. He reveals that the night it was released, he was a disaster. Frozen. But once he saw how many people could relate, he felt the weight lift off his shoulders. Ice King says he doesn't need everyone to understand him, but he puts that chapter behind him. He thanks those who stand with him for their support as he feels the sky's the limit. There is an image of a spider in a web and a lost and found box in his clue package. Now Miley Cyrus is a Disney kid — Ice King is a Nickelodeon kid. But which one? Put a pin in it, and we'll tell you!

For his Miley banger, he takes on "Midnight Sky." While his previous performance showcased his distinct vocals that many of his kid fans fondly remember, this performance brought out a more mature side. It's a pop tenor vocal styling that suits the track exceptionally well. For his Miley Cyrus connection clue, the Men in Black bring out the infamous Teen Choice Award surfboard with the year 2008 written on it. What could that mean? What Nickelodeon star who has been in the media took home a Teen Choice away in 2008? Drake Bell, of course! The panel brings out guesses, including Joe Jonas, Shia LaBeouf, and James Franco. So, how do the clues relate to Drake Bell? Well, he recently told his story in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Additionally, he voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man.

Sadly, Ice King is the lowest-scoring celebrity when the votes come in. For their final guesses, Rita Ora stays with Shia LaBeouf, Ken Jeong picks Joe Jonas, Jenny McCarthy doubles down on James Franco, and Robin Thicke will say Cole Sprouse. While Jenny does mention the right person, she locks in on the wrong person. Ice King is officially Drake and Josh star Drake Bell! He is commended for his recent bravery. It's a wonderful way back into the world, and the panel is proud of him. With only three Group C singers left, The Masked Singer will be back with a Thanksgiving treat: a special Peanuts episode will air on Thanksgiving Night!

