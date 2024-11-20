The first round of Group C on The Masked Singer Season 12 proved that there are even more contenders vying for the victory at the end. With the five new masked celebrities taking on Who Are You Fest, the celebrities brought out the fun in an evening of exceptional performances and major clues. But do you know who they are?

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 8?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

What Was the Theme of Episode 7 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

Everyone loves a music festival! To kick off Group C of The Masked Singer Season 12, the masked celebrities took part in Who Are You Fest. While the music didn't quite follow any specific flow, the masked celebrities revealed a clue via festival merch.

Who Is Royal Knight?

To kick off the night, Royal Knight had her clues shared by her Masked Ambassador, Savannah Chrisley, Season 11's Afghan Hound. Chrisley states that Royal Knight is the toughest woman she knows. Royal Knight says that in chapter 1, as a young girl, she thought she'd have a fairy tale life, so she went on a quest for it. She says her life was no fantasy as there was heartbreak behind every corner. She learned to protect herself with layers of armor until she became the warrior she is today. She said she broke free from the "you and I" and had to learn how to be "me." Now, she doesn't care about castles or kings as long as she's giving main character energy. Her clue package included images of a glass slipper, a television remote, and a megaphone that reads "The T." So, who is Savannah Chrisley's fierce friend?

For her first performance, Royal Knight sang "You and I" by Lady Gaga. It was a pretty solid performance that gave the panel something to celebrate. This week, for their extra clue, the masked celebrities presented festival merch. Royal Knight's was a hoodie that read, "Ready to Sleigh." For their guesses, the panel believed Royal Knight might be Ashley Tisdale, Lily James, or Hayden Panettiere. Having a few holiday films under her belt, it's possible that Robin Thicke's guess of Hayden Panettiere is correct, but we're not quite confident yet.

Who Is Sherlock Hound?

Ready to rock? Sherlock Hound has his clues shared by his Masked Ambassador, Barry Zito, Season 3's Rhino. Zito says that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but can tell us that Sherlock Hound begs to differ. In his clue package, Sherlock Hound say that his whole family was into music. His grandma taught it, his old man played the keys. There is an image of a diamond record, leading to the possibility that this dog is a big-name musician. Or, perhaps, someone who might pitch on a diamond. He says he wanted to be outside running wild and not cooped up playing a cello. When he heard rock and roll, it released a passion inside. It was a mystery he had to solve. With an image of an eye page, he said that solving the mystery through camp fires, dive bars, and tour buses. Barry Zito says that they've had some of the best jam sessions ever. Who could this be?

For his first performance, Sherlock Hound rocked out to "Under the Bridge" by Red Hot Chili Peppers. The performance is very much in line to a rock star. For his festival merch, Sherlock Hound presented a t-shirt that said "1 Hit." The panel swung big with guesses including Edder Vedder, Gavin Rossdale, Chad Kroeger, and Brandon Boyd. We think that the guesses leading toward rock stars may be a red herring. It's not likely any of these stars have jammed out with Barry Zito. One person who likely has is someone who is not only a musician but a Major League Baseball pitcher. We think that Sherlock Hound is Bronson Arroyo.

Who Is Ice King?

Before Ice King provided his signature vocals, he was presented by his Masked Ambassdor, Hanson, Season 5' Russian Dolls. They are keeping the secret of their chill friend, Ice King. Ice King topped the chart globally, sold out the largest stadiums, and was given the royal treatment like he was one of The Beatles. He says that he ruled the school, but says Hollywood can be a little cold, so he ran away. With an image of a chocolate pop, he says he went into a deep freeze that lasted for years. Now, he found the courage to come back and stand in the spotlight once again. He is here as an icebreaker to bring it back to what he loves the most: singing. He is easing his way back into music. Perhaps the biggest clue was that Hanson helped Ice King get their start. Who is this chill dude?

For his debut performance, Ice King sang Hot Challe Rae's "Tonight Tonight." For fans of the 2000s, it's likely that you may recognize this specific vocal. For his merch, he shared a hoodie that said, "Drop the fire beat." The panel believed that Ice King was possibly Diplo, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Pete Wentz, Joe Jonas, or Mr. Beast. We think they're not even close, as it's likely Ice King is former Nickelodeon kid Drake Bell!

Who is Macaron?

The first of two sweet treats, Macaron's Masked Ambassador, was revealed to be Season 6's Mallard, Willie Robertson. He says that if anyone can tell how life can change in an instant, it's his friend Macaron. She says that while growing up, life was pretty sweet until her life changed forever, as if she were struck by lightning. She says that instead of her spirit crumbling, she dug deep and fought hard and started from scratch. There is an image of a clapboard that reads, "The Real Macaron." She says she is acting on a half-baked dream like singing her heart out on The Masked Singer. She is seen holding a photo of AnnaSophia Robb.

To kick off her time on The Masked Singer, Macaron sings "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepson. It's not nearly as strong as her fellow competitors. When her merch wall is presented, she has a t-shirt that says, "Unstoppable. Blooming All Year Long." The guesses from the panel include Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Monica Lewinsky, Ariana Madix, and any of The Real Housewives. We knew that, based on her costume, and the word "Unstoppable" on her shirt, Macaron is most certainly an inspiring person with an amazing story. And she happens to be the subject of a movie starring AnnaSophia Robb as her. But we'll find out who Macaron is very soon.

Who Is Strawberry Shortcake?

The final masked celebrity of the season was another sweetie, Strawberry Shortcake. Her Masked Ambassador is Haley Orrantia, Season 7's Ringmaster. Haley says Strawberry Shortcake is a festival favorite. Strawberry Shortcake says when she was young, she dreamed of going to a festival with her in the lineup. Even though she believed she was headline material, she sat on the sidelines watching everyone have all the fun for years. With images of Strawberry Shortcake on social media, she reveals that she got a call to open one of the most iconic festivals. It was the sweetest one ever. She says it was a slow burn but reminds us that the best things in life are worth the wait. Hayley Orrantiaa says that Strawberry Shortcake has been by her side for her biggest milestones and is so happy for her.

Strawberry Shortcake dazzles with her performance of "Slow Burn" by Kacey Musgraves. With her merch, her t-shirt says "Break a Leg," which is a clue about her breakthrough roles.The panel thinks Strawberry Shortcake might be Renee Rapp, Lana Del Rey, or Rachel Zegler. We're pretty certain that this is Haley Orrantia's Goldberg's costar, AJ Michalka. Known for her duo act with her sister, Aly & AJ have headlined a number of music festivals.

Who Was Eliminated on Episode 7 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

With the panel and the judges voting, sadly, Macaron was revealed to receive the least number of votes. For their final guesses, Robin Thicke stuck with Ariana Madix, Ken Jeong said Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and both Rita Ora and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went with Rita's last-minute assumption of Bethany Hamilton. In the end, it was revealed that Macaron is Bethany Hamilton!

What Is the Next Theme?

Image via Fox

They can't stop. They won't stop. The remaining Group C celebrities are about to come in like a wrecking ball as they tackle the songbook of super popstar Miley Cyrus!

Stream on Hulu