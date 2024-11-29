Happy Thanksgiving! The panel celebrates Turkey Day with the whole Peanuts gang as they give thanks to this incredible season of The Masked Singer. While we're thankful for the feast of talent the season has provided, it's not such a great evening as two celebrity's dreams of winning Season 12 are about to come to an end. With three strong acts, only one will move onto the Semi-Finals. Who will it be? In the spirit of giving thanks, The Masked Singer does give the panel a special surprise with videos sent in from their loved ones, including Donnie Wahlberg, Taika Waititi, and all their kids! And when it comes to Nick Cannon's kids, they included a good chuck of his team.

Since we need a huge helping of music, the night begins with a special rendition of "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Hall & Oates, as performed by Rita Ora and Robin Thicke. Likely not the next music duo we never knew we needed, this is a celebratory night where we deserve a sweet treat like this. Easily the most fun on stage is though is had by the costumed characters bopping around. And not the competitors. The Peanuts. This Friendsgiving is about to end as two will leave the party early.

Strawberry Shortcake Brings a Sweet Treat

To kick off the night, it's Strawberry Shortcake. She dedicates her clue package to her mom in the spirit of giving thanks. She says that Thanksgiving is one of her favorite holidays as she has had some pretty sweet memories. She may have been in the big parade, but her fondest memory was being in the kitchen with her mom as they would sing and harmonize. She says that her mom gave her guidance to go for her dreams, even when she was scared. Over the years, she saw stage fright take over. Because of that, she misses hearing her sing. She says that if seeing her dressed as a delectable dessert on Thanksgiving could give her the courage to one day do the same, it would be the icing on the cake. There are additional images of a pen with a music note topper, a stuffed cow wearing a dress, and a horse and carriage, also known as a stagecoach. I think we're really getting closer to this identity!

For her performance, Strawberry Shortcake sings a sweet rendition of "I Hope You Dance'" by Lee Ann Womack. It's a truly emotional song that showcases a softer side of her voice. It's something special. With her clues continuing to lead to AJ Michalka, the cow in a dress is a reference to her Disney Channel Original Movie Cow Belles. Now, while her sister, Aly Michalka, is her counterpart in their hit duo Aly & AJ, their mother used to be a singer in her own band. To help guide us to our star, Peanuts legend Lucy is perched in the Psychiatric Help booth, where she reveals another clue for Strawberry Shortcake. It's mouse ears! She says they were instrumental in getting her start. It's a Disney kid for sure! The panel thinks they're onto something! But, as always, the guesses aren't exactly perfect. The guesses include Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Selena Gomez. Not quite gang!

Royal Knight Has Much To Be Thankful For

For Royal Knight, this is a special Thanksgiving for her. She is the luckiest mom in the world, as everything she needs is right at her table. She will dedicate this performance to her three children. She says this Thanksgiving, she has more to be thankful for than ever because her knight's table will be a night to be held. She reveals that she is the mother of three. Her eldest is a loving kid and helps cut the turkey. Her middle child is her sensitive soulmate and sets the table. And then there is her miracle baby who she never thought was possible. With images of a wine bottle next to a studio mic and a boomerang, she tells us that there are days like this that make her realize how far she's come since when she was a shell of a girl. She went through a lot in life, judged and ridiculed. It has taken her a long time to stand there bravely, which has helped her now teach her children to love themselves from the start. Do you know who this new mom is?

For her performance, Royal Knight takes on the Madonna classic, "Holiday." It's a fun performance that is infused with her country sensibility. With so much to celebrate, Royal Knight brings the joy into the room. Now, let's analyze the biggest hint in this package: the wine bottle and the studio mic. Jana Kramer is the host of the podcast Whine Down, as well as the face behind One Brick Wine. Now, her Thanksgiving Giving Clue is a book that notes that she is a best-selling author. Kramer has penned two books. Her most recent is titled "The Next Chapter," as she says she acts, sings, lives her life to the fullest, and even wrote a best-selling book to talk all about it. The panel believes this might be Anna Faris or Busy Philipps. But leave it to Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg to finally pick up on what I've been dropping!

As stated at the top of the show, the audience and panel would vote for their favorite singer, and the singer with the least number of votes would be unmasked. Sadly, it is the end of the line for Royal Knight. For their final guesses, Rita states it's Anna Faris, Ken believes it's Kelly Ripa, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg stays with Jana Kramer, and Robin Thicke leans on Busy Phillips. The big reveal gives Jenny another correct guess as she matches Royal Knight as Jana Kramer!

Sherlock Hound Strikes Out

It's time for the Sleuth Pooch himself, Sherlock Hound. In his clue package, he discusses how he is grateful for all the new beginnings in his life. He begins discussing his career, where he knows he has an expiration date. Sherlock Hound holds up a picket sign that reads "on strike." He says instead of rolling over and playing dead, he learned new tricks as he pulled out an Ace card with a globe on it. In his personal life, Sherlock Hounds reveals that he was always on the move and was not looking for a forever home. He did find one when he found the love of his life unexpectedly. There is an image of his pooch alongside red pearls. He is thankful for life's many chapters. We're thankful for this eye-opening clues!

Sherlock Hound gives a strike out performance with his performance of "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers. His voice is solid on this song as it's very much in his wheelhouse. As a jam rocker, Sherlock Hound finds his home in this track. As previously discussed, Bronson Arroyo broke a curse as a member of the Boston Red Sox. After that chapter, he played with the Cinncinnati Reds. As the ace of the team, the image of the playing card and the red pearls give us everything we need to know who he is. With the panel initially thinking he's a rocker. Robin Thicke goes down the correct path, finally. Rita has no clue about baseball so she stays in the world of music, saying it's Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis. Jenny states she thinks it's Scott Stapp from Creed.

With Royal Knight having been unmasked, the Battle Royale is between Sherlock Hound and Strawberry Shortcake. For the Battle Royale, this round known as the Good Grief Battle Royal in honor of the Peanuts, both artists perform their own rendition of "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Sherlock Hound rocks out in his heavy metal take on the track. For Strawberry Shortcake, she opts for an acoustic performance very reminiscent of her own music. In the end, the panel votes to give Stawberry Shortcake a slot in the next round. She will join Buffaloes, Goo, and Wasp for the epic showdown. Now, it's time to say goodbye to Sherlock Hound as he is finally sniffed out. For their final guess, Robin sticks with Bronson Arroyo, and Ken joins in. Jenny picks Scott Stapp as Rita goes with Hosier. Ultimately, it's baseball ace Bronson Arroyo! This next round is bound to be epic as any four of the remaining celebrities could easily walk away with the Season 12 trophy!

