The remaining three celebrity acts of Group A competed for the sole spot in Season 12's quarterfinals of The Masked Singer. Taking on important songs that held dear meaning to them, the emotional night saw two unmaskings despite the strong talent. Nevertheless, that's the name of the game! So, who was unmasked, and who is up next in Group B?

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

What Was the Theme of Episode 3 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

For the Group A finals, Ship, Woodpecker, and Buffaloes (as they were officially called) sang songs to the theme "Soundtrack Of Your Life." Paired with these important songs were some of the biggest clues so far.

Who Is Ship?

Following an explosive Footloose night, Ship brought some drama to the stage. Before her performance, she shared in her clue package that she had always trusted her heading even if it was risky. They selected to sing "Because the Night" by Patti Smith because there was a time when they found themselves shipwrecked and broke, living off a $2 burrito a day. They revealed that they used to sing backup on an international tour but came home to go on their own journey. In the clue package, there was also an image of a red cape, John Wayne, and a rowboat. It all makes sense now!

For her performance of "Because the Night,' Ship brought power and dynamics. It was evident that this song truly did have an emotional tie to them. Following the performance, a major clue was brought out, essentially revealing Ship's identity. Each singer's clue was from a time capsule, leading back to theme of the night. It was a note from LeAnn Rimes from 1998 that read, "Congrats on the Best New Artist win! You are a leading lady!" This clue meant that it was very likely Paula Cole, who won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1998. The guesses ranged from Alanis Morissette to Sarah McLachlan, with Joan Osborne and Norah Jones in between. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg did mention Paula Cole, so she certainly picked up on those crucial clues. But who is that?

Who Is Woodpecker?

During Woodpecker's clue package, she revealed that she was all a-twitter to be in the Group A finals. She shared that she was singing a song for her family, who happened to be a long line of strong chicks who lived under one roof. She said that her great-grandmother introduced her to jazz and Ray Charles, her maternal grandmother gave her the courage to go after her dreams, and her other grandmother gave her the love of The Masked Singer. An image of Regina Hall and a burger led some of the panelists down the right road but to the wrong person.

For her performance, Woodpecker sang "Put Your Records On" by Corinne Bailey Ray. It was a soulful performance that got the panel on their feet. For Woodpecker's clue, she brought out a pair of glasses. Host Nick Cannon knew exactly who this was but let the panel go on their own (wrong) journey to who they believed Woodpecker was. Robin Thicke selected Good Burger 2 star Liza Koshy because of the burger clue. Ken Jeong thought it was Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg said Tatyana Ali, and Rita Ora went with Keke Palmer. Could they all be wrong? Just wait!

Who Are Buffaloes?

It was a bittersweet evening for Buffaloes, as they are officially called. The trio opted to sing "Bittersweet Symphony" because they learned that sometimes the hardest parts of life are forced to be the most harmonious. In their clue package, they shared that they lost a member who guided them. They laid him to rest as he would have wanted to keep the herd together. This loss left a Macgyver-shaped hole in their hearts. Some of the images in their clue package included a bell and a Dead End sign.

Their rendition of "Bittersweet Symphony" was perfectly harmonious and even included some step-touching. This might prove that this trio is indeed a boy band. For their time capsule clue, they brought out a t-shirt that read Halftime Show. This meant that whoever the Buffaloes were, they likely had performed at the Halftime Show in the past. Jenny McCarthy felt that it could be B2K, but the bell made her believe it was a clue leading toward the Liberty Bell and Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men. Ken Jeong went wild with a guess of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Rita selected a Fergie-less Black Eyed Peas.

Who Was Eliminated First in 'The Masked Singer' Group A Finals?

For the first elimination of the night, the audience and the panel were tasked to vote for their favorite performer of the night. The contestant with the least number of votes would be immediately unmasked. Sadly, the lowest-scoring singer was Woodpecker. Rather than adjusting any of their guesses, the panel went with their original selections from earlier. But, for the first time this season, the entire panel was wrong! It was revealed that Woodpecker was none other than Black-ish star Marsai Martin! Between Jenifer Lewis being her Masked Ambassador and the burger correctly being for her cameo in Good Burger 2, the clues were staring us all straight in the face. Nick Cannon knew this was Marsai Martin because he was still slightly bitter that she had taken his previous honor of being the youngest producer in Hollywood at 14 years old.

Who Was Eliminated Second in 'The Masked Singer' Group A Finals?

With only two performers left, Ship and Buffaloes were forced to sing in the Battle Royale. Both artists took on their own rendition of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way." Ship went the classic route, while Buffaloes brought a soulful version of the track. Before the results were revealed, Nick Cannon shared that this season, the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell is back. This twist means the panel can save one of the at-risk contestants, but it can only be used once per season. With two more groups to go, the panel decided to not use the Ding Dong Keep It On bell. They sadly decided to eliminate Ship, allowing Buffaloes to head straight to the next round. For their final guesses, Ken Joeng stuck with Alanis Morissette, Rita Ora went with Sarah McLachlan, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg picked Paula Cole, and Robin Thicke went with a wildcard, Amy Lee from Evanescence. In the end, Jenny was right! It was former Lillith Fair performer Paula Cole. With her identity revealed, the rowboat clue was a direct reference to her song "I Don't Want to Wait," the theme song from Dawson's Creek.

Who Is Competing in Group B?

Close

With Group A finished, five new masks are about to do battle in Group B. The new masks are Chess Piece, Dust Bunny, Goo, Blue Bell, and Wasp. For their debut, the theme of the night will be Sports Night. Expect jock rocks and arena jams.

