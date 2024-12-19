Happy Holidays everyone! This year, The Masked Singer gifts us an epic showdown between two powerhouse contestants who have showcased that when you're extremely talented, you can win a silly celebrity reality competition series. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and so the roster of talented alum is on hand for some Christmas joy. Remember those Masked Ambassadors? Well, some of them, including Nick Lachey, are on hand to sing some holiday classics. Family is in the house for the panel. Robin Thicke has his mom, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg's son is in the crowd, and Rita Ora's spouse Taika Waititi is in full disguise. Way to call him out, Rita! The Season 12 champion is going to be crowned as each competitor will perform two showstopping numbers. It's Wasp versus Buffaloes. Only one can the most coveted award in all of entertainment: The Golden Mask Trophy.

Wasp Keeps It Smooth

Image via FOX

To get the party started, Wasp is back to spill the buzz around his experience on The Masked Singer. As expected, he says that making it to the finale means more than he can explain. He feels that this competition is made for him as he's finally gaining the recognition he's been craving. He says for a long time in the industry, he has felt underrated. He started building his empire at a young age. He dominated the billboard charts and collaborated with the best in the business, including The Masked Singer alums Lil Wayne, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ne-Yo, his Masked Ambassador. He shares that the industry doesn't know how vast his talent is, causing them to overlook him at times. They just keep seeing him as that "cute little kid with that song" and not the depths of his talents. He has felt appreciated and celebrated on The Masked Singer as he has exposed his power and vulnerability as Wasp. For his last two songs, he feels that his mom is there in spirit, giving him his wings. While there were no new clues, leaning into the word Empire and dropping a hint about his collaboration with Vanessa Hudgens has us feeling that we know exactly who this is, as Ken Jeong famously says.

For his first performance, he takes on "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars. It's a silky smooth performance that showcases the purity of his upper register. It's a touching performance, even if those dancing sunflowers are what nightmares are made of. After sharing their joy and pride for Wasp, the panel shares their journey through who they think Wasp is. Ken Jeong reminds us that he had previously believed that Wasp could be Daveed Diggs or Usher. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg throws out that she felt this could be anyone from Frank Ocean, Jason Derulo to the artist he just sang, Bruno Mars. Rita Ora throws out reminders that his could be Taye Diggs, Miguel, or Mario. Finally, Robin thinks it might be Mario or Anthony Ramos. They think it could be any of these people, but they'll save their final guess for Wasp's final performance.

For his last performance, he sings "I'm Your Baby Tonight" by Whitney Houston. He does not try to match her vocal prowess. Instead, he uses his vocal stamina and sound to make the track his own. It still has a throwback quality to it, but his falsetto shines. This time, he's joined on stage by dancing lady wasps, which are an upgrade from the previous accompanying dancers. Like a finale of RuPaul's Drag Race, host Nick Cannon, dressed as Shirtless Santa, asks Wasp what he would say to young Wasp. He shares that his wings are like his intuition: trust them.

Buffaloes Bring Out Their Legendary Harmonies

Image via FOX

After stomping on the competition all season long, Buffaloes are emotional making the finale. They say it's been an opportunity for them to rediscover themselves and bond in a cool way. They share that they have had to adapt a lot in their career, as adaptability has been the name of the gam.. They had to fight their way out of the hood. They had to overcome the passing of one of the most important people in their lives. They even had to change their sound when they lost a member. This has been for their fans, their kids, and everyone who has stuck by them. They will even thank their Masked Ambassador, Nick Lachey, for vouching for them. They say they are "somebodies" that we used to know, still know, and will always know, maybe even for another three decades to come! Again, with not many new clues present, the major reminder that they used to be a quartet has us feeling we know exactly who they are!

To kick off their finale night, they sing Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know." They bring the rhythm and blues into the song with their exceptional harmonies and strong tones. What's on display in this particular performance is their impeccable ability to work a crowd. This herd is no stranger to winning over a crowd. To guide us through their journey of guesses, Jenny reminds us she believed Buffaloes to be Boyz II Men or B2K. Robin says he felt it was the Jonas Brothers, the rest of 98 Degrees, or Big Time Rush. Ken decides to pie himself in the face with his embarrassing guesses of Bell Biv DeVoe, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Tony! Toni! Toné! Rita says it could be Earth, Wind, & Fire, Black Eyed Peas minus Fergie, or Blackstreet.

For their final performance, they slow things down with Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes." This song showcases what they are most known for: 90s harmonies. They continue to work for the crowd as they magically silence the room as if they're performing one of their classic tracks. The acapella harmony was a gift. Knowing they are legends in the industry, Nick Cannon asks them how freeing it was to be Buffaloes. And now's the time to bring out the tissues because they admit it's so freeing and they can do anything being the Buffaloes.

And the Winner Is...