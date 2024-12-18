In quite possibly the strongest season ever, The Masked Singer Season 12 has produced some exceptional talent. But in a game where someone has to go home, it just means a talent has to be unmasked. In the epic Semi-Finals, one celebrity's reveal was sugary sweet as we finally learned who is that! Now, the grand finale is set with two of the season's front-runners.

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 12?

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs the grand finale on Wednesday at 8:00 pm EST on Fox! All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who Is Strawberry Shortcake?

It's time for another sweet sampling from Strawberry Shortcake. She revealed that the competition has been no cakewalk and is proud to have survived the SmackDown. She revealed that no one tells you that Hollywood is layered as it comes with a lot of rejection, a little bit of self-doubt, and a dash of you feeling like you put your whole heart into something that people might not see. She believed people start to feel disenchanted with their dreams, which happened to her. She revealed that the drama of early fame triggered her to take a break. Being Strawberry Shortcake for her has been fun, silly, and so her. She's reminded of why she started all those years ago.

Strawberry Shortcake sang "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez. Of course, Selena Gomez is another former Disney kid that AJ Michalka grew up with, so perhaps another clue was the song itself. For the extra clue, the celebrities share a friendship bracelet that is a direct connection to one of the panelists.Strawberry Shortcake gave her friendship bracelet clue to Ken Jeong that read "Press tour." She shared that one of the highlights of her career was the press tour they did, as he made her laugh the entire day. The first round of guesses included Joey King, Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, or Lucy Hale.

Who Is Buffalos?

Buffalos shared that this journey is for their kids, who may or may not sing together as well. They said, as Buffalos, they are used to hard work as they've had to work harder than anyone. They were constantly told to be something else they were not, or they'd never make it. They didn't listen and stayed true to themselves. Hence, their success today. They knew that was an important example to uphold not only for the next generation but for their kids. Their kids give them a reason to keep going as they have them in mind so they can assure them they have everything they need in this life. They know their kids will get a kick out of seeing them dressed as inspirational Buffalos.

Buffaloes performed Toto's "Africa." For this week's clues, the singers have a special gift for Jenny. It read, "Donnie," in reference to Donnie Wahlberg, her husband. They said that they go way back with Donny, and they also go way back with Jenny. Jenny will take this moment to zero in on a group Donny and New Kids on the Block toured with, Boyz II Men. Other guesses included Color Me Bad and After 7.

Who Is Wasp?

Wasp revealed that has never felt more powerful as Wasp. It's brought out a super competitive edge in him he hasn't felt since he was a kid. He shared that his mom knew there would be so many opportunities for him to get out of the hood, so when she saw a poster for a talent show, she signed him up on the spot. He tapped into the fire inside and even ended up winning the entire thing. An industry mogul was there and signed him on the spot. Being on The Masked Singer has brought him back to when he was hungry for a win, and it's a beautiful thing. He's terrified of losing out on a chance to win the entire thing.

Wasp took on "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone. His friendship bracelet is for Robin, and it reads, "Nashville." Wasp reminded him he had a blast when they painted the town red. The panel believed Wasp might be Anthony Ramos, Maxwell, Jason Derulo. and Usher.

Who Was Eliminated On 'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals?

For this week's elimination, the two masked celebrities in the bottom would take part in the Smack Royale, while the top vote getter would move straight into the finale. Before the vote is revealed, the Men in Black bring out a final clue. It's for Nick Cannon, as all three finalists have a connection to him. Now, to the vote. By the closest margin ever, Wasp moved into the Season 12 final, forcing Strawberry Shortcake and Buffaloes to compete for the final spot. In this Smack Royale, the two singers went into a dual where they sang "Counting Stars" by OneRepublic.

In the end, the panel deems the winner of the Smack Royale to be Buffaloes, which means it's time to finally unmask Strawberry Shortcake. For their final guesses, Robin goes with Kelsea Balllerini, Jenny selects Sarah Hyland, and Ken picks Joey King. Officially, Strawberry Shortcake is AJ Michalka! Only one more epic showdown where R&B will take center stage in the grand finale.

