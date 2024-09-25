The Masked Singer is going for another round of music, clue packages, and wild costumes with its highly-anticipated Season 12. Based on the original South Korean format, the singing competition show features celebrities going head-to-head with each other, belting out song after song every week until one is the winner. But here’s the twist: nobody knows who these star-studded contestants are. Each singer dons an iconic costume to keep their identity a secret. Singers with the lowest amount of votes in each episode are not only eliminated but will also have to take off their costumes and reveal themselves.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the Emmy Award-nominated show features fan-favorite panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora. Featuring all new themes, including Barbie Night, Miley Cyrus Night, and Footloose Night, the panelists must be able to deduce who is under the mask through their performances and secret clues.

With the new season right around the corner, here’s where you can watch Season 12 of The Masked Singer.

Is 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Premiering on TV?

Season 12 of The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, September 25, from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. Right after the guessing game madness, stick around for the Season 2 premiere of The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe, airing from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.

It’s back-to-back with all things culinary the following day. Also premiering on FOX is Season 23 of Hell’s Kitchen, making its way to screens on Thursday, September 26 from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT. Gordon Ramsay is back, pulling out the best of the best with a “Head Chefs Only” theme. After that, the culinary mystery show Crime Scene Kitchen, hosted by Joel McHale, kicks off its third season from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT.

The week wraps up with FOX’s legendary “Animation Domination” block on Sunday, September 29, featuring a stacked lineup including The Simpsons (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), followed by the time-period premiere of Universal Basic Guys (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), Bob’s Burgers (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and Krapopolis (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT).

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Streaming Online?

Anyone looking to catch up on The Masked Singer Season 12 can stream it on Hulu. The streaming platform offers a few different plans, depending on the viewer’s budget. The ad-supported plan is currently priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year, though keep in mind the prices will increase to $9.99/month and $99.99/year starting October 17, 2024. Anybody not a fan of interruptions, the Hulu (No Ads) plan lets you skip the commercials for $17.99/month, but this will also increase to $18.99/month on October 17.

Can You Stream 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Without Hulu?

Viewers can also catch up on The Masked Singer Season 12 via Fox.com. There’s also the option of playing the latest episode on Tubi.

Watch the 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Trailer

Check out the official synopsis for The Masked Singer:

“Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer’' is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, concealing his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The singers may attempt to throw off the crowd, but keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. Each week, a singer is eliminated -- and then reveals his or her true identity.”

Where to Stream Other Shows Like 'The Masked Singer'

‘The Voice’

The Voice Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize. Release Date April 26, 2011 Cast Adam Levine , Carson Daly , Blake Shelton Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , kelly clarkson , Pharrell Williams , John Legend Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 25

“This the The Voice!” Since its inception in 2011, The Voice has wowed viewers at home with unsuspecting talents. Each season, four judges-slash-coaches coming from very different music backgrounds gamble their way through the blind auditions, judging contestants strictly and only by their voice. And if any of the coaches want a performer to join their team, they push the button and turn around in their chairs. But the real drama happens when more than one coach wants the same singer, in which in this case, the performer gets to choose the coach they want (or at least revel in a bunch of coaches fighting over them - it’s no every day Adam Levin and Blake Shelton butt heads over you). As The Voice finally reaches its 26th Season, the show sees the return of Snoop-Dogg, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

‘American Idol’

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV

The cream de la cream of all singing competitions, American Idol not only conquered the States, but it took the world by storm. Millions of hopeful singers from all corners of the nation vie for the chance to go to Hollywood and make their dreams come true. But the path to becoming a recording artist isn’t an easy one. Besides competing with thousands of equally talented and ambitious vocalists, they’d have to impress the panel of experienced judges (or suffer their harsh criticism). From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, and even Reacher’s very own Alan Ritchson, the show has served as the launchpad for the biggest names of today.

‘I Can See Your Voice’

I Can See Your Voice In a high-energy game show, contestants must discern between skilled and unskilled singers based solely on visual clues and lip-syncing. Guided by a rotating panel of celebrity judges and a guest music star, the contestant proceeds through multiple rounds, eliminating those they believe to be poor singers. The aim is to ensure that only one singer, preferably a talented one, remains for the final duet with the guest artist. Each episode builds suspense as the contestant makes their choices, leading to a dramatic final reveal where the truth about the remaining singer's abilities is uncovered. Release Date September 23, 2020 Cast Cheryl Hines , Ken Jeong Joel McHale , DeRay Davis Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

It’s anybody’s guess in I Can See Your Voice. Hosted by Ken Jeong, contestants have to guess whether someone’s an amazing singer or completely off-key. But here’s the catch: they never actually get to hear them sing. Although the entire ordeal sounds tricky, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, one of the show’s celebrity panelists, says it’s all about paying attention to the little things - like how they move their mouths and breathe. There’s a rhythm and certain clues in how they pronounce words that can hint at whether they’re the real deal or not. It might seem impossible at first, but with the right strategy, anyone can win the entire thing.

