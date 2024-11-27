Four singers came in like wrecking balls, but one celebrity from Group C was officially unmasked on Season 12 of The Masked Singer. The shocking reveal showcased just how special the show can be for those celebrities looking for their second chance to break free. Now, three more masked celebrities will fight for one last chance to earn their spot in the quarterfinals. The Masked Singer is giving fans a Thanksgiving treat for a special Thanksgiving night episode celebrating the Peanuts!

Since 2019, The Masked Singer has been one of Fox's biggest reality series. The celebrity singing competition showcases some of the world's biggest and brightest stars hidden inside a whimsical costume as the panel and the viewers at home try to deduce the voice they're hearing. Hosted by Nick Cannon, this season's panel includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora.

When Can I Watch 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 9?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer Season 12 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8:00pm on Fox, but not this week! The Group C finals will air on Thanksgiving night at 8:00pm. This will be the only Thursday night episode of the season. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Stream on Hulu

What Was the Theme of Episode 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Image via Fox

The Masked Singer Season 12 celebrated pop star and actress Miley Cyrus! Her vast songbook allowed the four celebrities to bring out an array of emotions that helped lead fans to some huge clues.

Who Is Sherlock Hound?

In Sherlock Hound's clue package, it was revealed that, just like Miley, he was known for being free-spirited and fun. When he was younger, he ran wild, crazy, and free as he was always gunning for a challenge. He said that as he held a stuffed bull, he found himself in the bullpen with his biggest case yet. He broke a nearly century-long curse after many men before him failed to do so. But with his band behind him, he didn't roll over and got them out of this jam and single-handedly broke the curse as they claimed their spot in history. He went on to reinvent himself after that, and just like Miley, he can't forget the glory days. Now, if this clue doesn't help, then nothing will. Between the mention of glory days and the bullpen, combined with last week's clues from Masked Ambassador Barry Zito, it's certainly an MLB pitcher behind that mask. But what team would he have had to play for that broke a massive curse like that? The Boston Red Sox, of course! Which pitcher made history when the Boston Red Sox won the World Series?

For his Miley track, Sherlock Hound sang "Used To Be Young." This week, the additional clue had a connection to Miley Cyrus. His clue is a blonde wig. He said that Hannah Montana is not the only one with gorgeous long hair. The panel still believes this is a rock star, and they think this is either Adam Levine, Johnny Resnick, Scott Stapp, Hosier, Brandon Flowers, or Nate Reuss. But then, Sherlock Hound throws a curveball as he says that Jenny McCarthy's husband, Donnie Wahlberg, loves him. The man is a Boston native! Unfortunately, the panel still strikes out with their guesses, as this is almost definitely All-Star pitcher Bronson Arroyo.

Who Is Ice King?

Ice King pulled deep into a personal story for his clue package. Ice King's clue package told you exactly who this is based on his media this year. He said he and Miley have a lot in common as they know the media can be totally uncool. This year, he has been through a firestorm of press. He says he finally felt ready to tell his truth to the world, but instantly regretted it. He wanted them to pull the story, knowing these words were going to be all over the news and internet, but the power was out of reach. He reveals that the night it was released, he was a disaster. Frozen. But once he saw how many people could relate, he felt the weight lift off his shoulders. Ice King says he doesn't need everyone to understand him, but he puts that chapter behind him. He thanks those who stand with him for their support as he feels the sky's the limit. There is an image of a spider in a web and a lost and found box in his clue package. Now Miley Cyrus is a Disney kid — Ice King is a Nickelodeon kid.

For his Miley banger, he sang on "Midnight Sky." For his Miley Cyrus connection clue, the Men in Black brought out the infamous Teen Choice Award surfboard with the year 2008 written on it. What could that mean? What Nickelodeon star who has been in the media took home a Teen Choice away in 2008? The panel brings out guesses, including Joe Jonas, Shia LaBeouf, and James Franco. But we know the important clues to his identity are about him recently telling his story in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Additionally, he voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man on the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man. So who is that? We'll get to it.

Who Is Strawberry Shortcake?

For Strawberry Shortcake's clue package, she said that Miley Night hits close to home for her because she and Miley had the same dreams cooking and the same recipe for success. They both grew up in front of the world, and both lived the sweet life. At one point, they even shared a stage. Oh, and they even hobnobbed with the same famous brothers and even landed on each other when they broke their hearts. She says it's fitting that she's singing one of Miley's most iconic breakup songs. Her video clip shows images of an apple and a mug with a skull and bones. With all the clues from the past two weeks, it's clear that, like Miley, this is another Disney kid. And another Disney kid who dated a Jonas Brother.

Strawberry Shortcake swings big and takes on "Wrecking Ball." Her clue connection to Miley is boxing gloves, as Miley was always in her corner and was even by her side when she made her debut. The guesses include Chloe Fineman, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Tisdale. Based on all the clues, this former teen actress appeared in a sweet movie called My Super Sweet Sixteen: The Movie. While Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas, this celebrity dated Joe Jonas. It seems like Strawberry Shortcake is AJ Michalka!

Who Is Royal Knight?

With Royal Knight up, her clue package is less obvious than others. She said just like Miley Cyrus had so many chapters, so has she. While she may have been standing on the stage in shiny, protective armor for so much of her life, she felt broken. A series of bad relationships, betrayals, and heartbreaks left her feeling shattered and, worst of all, feeling like it was her fault. She knew love was out there for her, so she continued fighting. Just as her world was falling apart, she saw someone on the horizon, a beacon of light calling her to safety. Now he's her north star. She looks to him when she's lost, as he calls her his warrior. It's why she broke into tears the first time she saw her Royal Knight costume. He is the knight she found in total darkness. In her clue package, there is an image of a gumball machine. Could the gumball machine be a hint to last season's Gumball, Scott Porter? Could this person starred on a show with Scott Porter called Friday Night Lights?

Royal Knight slows it down with her rendition of "When I Look At You." Her Miley connection clue is a Nashville sign. The panel believes this could be Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kate Hudson, or Aubrey Plaza. Now, with a connection to Scott Porter and Friday Night Lights alongside the major hint of being called a warrior, Royal Knight is likely Jana Kramer! She appeared on Friday Night Lights before becoming a country star. Her latest single is titled "Warrior."

Who Was Eliminated on Episode 8 of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12?

Sadly, Ice King is the lowest-scoring celebrity when the votes come in. For their final guesses, Rita Ora stays with Shia LaBeouf, Ken Jeong picks Joe Jonas, Jenny McCarthy doubles down on James Franco, and Robin Thicke will say Cole Sprouse. While Jenny does mention the right person, she locks in on the wrong person. Ice King is officially Drake and Josh star Drake Bell!

What Is the Next Theme?

Image from Fox

The final three celebrities of Group C will be taking on the legendary Peanuts! The whole gang will be on hand to celebrate. But, since the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell was already used, it's guaranteed that we'll see two helpings of unmaskings!

Stream on Hulu