With the Thanksgiving season slowly approaching, the schedule of The Masked Singer US will undergo some changes. The reality competition show normally airs on Wednesdays, but the show will not air on Wednesday, November 27, a day before Thanksgiving. Instead, according to The Futon Critic, FOX will instead air a Thanksgiving special on Thursday, November 28.

The Masked Singer is currently approaching the Group C finals. Although the finals are during Thanksgiving week, there are only changes to the air date. FOX will air a repeat of the Group C premiere on the day that the show normally airs, which was Who You Are Fest Night, where viewers saw the unmasking of Macaron. The Group C finals will air the following night, which will feature a double elimination and unmasking, since the Ding Dong Keep it On Bell was already used. The finals featuring Group C will follow Miley Cyrus night that airs tomorrow, November 20, which will see one singer finally be unmasked.

This is not the first time that The Masked Singer has had to postpone a show this season. The Group B finals, which were 60s Night, were delayed for a week due to FOX airing World Series Game 5. However, the Thanksgiving changes only mean that viewers get to celebrate the holiday with the singing competition series, and they only have to wait for another day.

Who Is Still Competing In 'The Masked Singer'?

The singers in Group C include Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, Ice King, Sherlock Hound, and Macaron. However, during the Who You Are Fest Night, Macaron was unmasked as Bethany Hamilton, a legendary surfer who appeared on the show only a few weeks after the tragic death of her nephew. As a result, Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, Ice King, and Sherlock Hound live to see another day.

Groups A and B are now in the quarterfinals, with the Buffalo from Group A and Wasp and Goo from Group B still keeping their identities hidden. The Group A finals, which was the Soundtrack Of Your Life theme, sent home two celebrities, Ship and Woodpecker, who were revealed to be singer Paula Cole and actress and producer Marsai Martin. Bluebell from Group B was also sadly eliminated during the finals and was unmasked as three-time Grammy-nominated singer Natalie Imbruglia. Since the panellists—Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora—used the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Goo, viewers are anticipating their identities will be revealed soon.

The Masked Singer, the Miley Cyrus theme, airs tomorrow on Fox.

