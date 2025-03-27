Whether it was her time as DJ Tanner on Full House or her stint as a co-host of The View, it's inevitable Candace Cameron Bure was a part of your life in some capacity. Now, with a focus on "family-centric" holiday films to rival that other holiday film network, Candace Cameron Bure stepped out of her comfort zone to participate on The Masked Singer, a show that has tried to get her on for years! She said, "They asked me four times to do the show, and I said no three times because I'm scared to death of singing in front of people." She's not the only Bure family member who's competed on a singing talent show. Her daughter, Natasha Bure, appeared on The Voice in 2016. Luckily, she had some inspiration to tap into.

As part of Season 13's Group C, Candace Cameron Bure participated in Carnival Night, where she had the time of her life. She even stumped the panel, though she was shocked that Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg were unable to pick up the clues. He was close, though! The former child star speaks about her experience and how the incomparable Bob Saget, her former TV dad, played a part during her journey on The Masked Singer.

This Was Not Her First Time Being Asked To Be on 'The Masked Singer'