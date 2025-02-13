It's Season 13, so it's time to get lucky! With lucky number 13 here, The Masked Singer is leaning into the theme hardcore. And that's ok! We love being a little on the nose from time to time. Especially when the panel's guesses are anything but. But don't worry, we'll get to it. The hit FOX celebrity musical guessing game is back, and after all these years, there is still a menagerie of animals, creatures, and imaginary friends that the brilliant costume department can create to keep us coming back for more.

Speaking of coming back, Nicole Scherzinger is still a Broadway star playing a faded Hollywood star, so Rita Ora is occupying her seat. Which, if we're being completely honest, maybe should be hers full-time? Just saying! Her energy is just infectious. Anyway, to kick off the season, we get a hilarious cold opening celebrating the characters of Seasons 1 through 12. Then, the singing crew is joined by last season's runner-up for a performance of "Get Lucky." It's nice to see Mario sans Wasp. In any other season, he would have won, but c'mon, it was Boyz II Men in those Buffaloes! With five new characters to entertain us, let's see how lucky we are with this season's first celebrity unmasking! Dare I say, you WILL be entertained!

Season 13 Has Some Strong Talent