Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 13, Episode 2.Once upon a time, a timeless intellectual property made its way to Season 13 of The Masked Singer. Not only did the celebrities tucked away inside their colorful characters pay homage to Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, and Lord Farquad, but the celebrity panel did to! TV's wackiest guessing game joined forces with the hit DreamWorks animated franchise Shrek to celebrate characters and songs that have filled our lives with joy since 2001. While the film isn't necessarily celebrating a birthday, DreamWorks is. It's been 30 years of animation gold. Congratulations!

Now, listen. We're used to the dulcet tones of the actual singers on the panel, but it's Shrek Night. Why not kick off the festivities with a wacky rendition of "All Star" led by comedian and very much non-singer Ken Jeong? And yes, he's dressed up as the tiny evil man from the first film. It's getting campy up in this swamp! Give the man credit. He does the best he can! At least he's entertaining! And then there is Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. I can't for certain say she has some autotune piping through her microphone, but there's a reason why they only gave her a line in the second verse. She, too, is dressed to impress. She takes on Princess Fiona sans green makeup. Nevertheless, this was a "Shrek-cellent" night of entertainment from start to finish.

Coral May Have Some Disney Ties

To kick off the evening's festivities, Coral is bringing some "BDE" to the stage. And yes, that does stand for "Big Donkey Energy." It's a family show after all. In her clue package, Coral reveals that, like Donkey, they both have zero filter. There are images of a comic book, a spider, and a werewolf throughout the clue package. She shares that when a spell was cast, and she met this leading man who she thought was totally cool, she forced him to be his friend. But then she noticed his strong confidence and grit made her feel safe. He even liked her dumb jokes. Could this "Coral Man" be her costar and significant other? She dedicates her performance to her tall glass of swamp. With the comic book clue, it's likely that this young entertainer has taken part in the Marvel or DC universe. But with a supernatural creature making an appearance as well, perhaps this actress has experience in that realm, too. Could we be getting closer to knowing who Coral is?

For her Shrek Night performance, she takes on "Accidentally in Love" by Counting Crows. I'm a bit biased here but 'Accidentally in Love" is one of the most underrated film songs ever. Thankfully, it did earn an Oscar nomination for Shrek 2. Anyway, Coral utilizes the love she's in and allows it to translate into her performance. She gives a fun, poppy performance. There's a playfulness in her voice that has shades of Disney Channel in it. By the time she reaches the final chorus, she does prove she has an upper range that can push her to the next round of the competition. The panel is caught up in her spell. They are mesmerized by her performance. This week, the Footmen in Black provide a fairy tale for each singer. For Coral, her story is called "Coral and the Silver Screen." She says with a little magic and a lot of hard work, you too can sing and dance on the silver screen! Well, she's an actress but her clue doesn't provide much more than than. Rita Ora waves around the names Anna Kendrick and Dove Cameron, her Descendants co-star. Hmmm. Right network, wrong rising star? Jenny thinks Coral is Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld. Robin believes the clues of a werewolf and comic book are why Coral is Lili Reinhart. Excellent guesses from our panel this week. I think they're very close to something. Something Disney this way comes!

Ant and Paparazzo Share Emotional Stories